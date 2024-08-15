Essential tips for St Kitts and Nevis during Hurricane Season 2024

This comes as the island nation recently faced the impacts of Tropical Storm Ernesto which brought significant rainfall and thunderstorm

St Kitts and Nevis: As the Caribbean region continues to face the adverse impacts of Hurricane Season 2024, Minister of Public and Infrastructure of St Kitts and Nevis, Konris Maynard, shared several important tips to keep in mind during the storm.

This comes as the island nation recently faced the impacts of Tropical Storm Ernesto which brought significant rainfall and thunderstorm causing localised flooding, fallen trees and pools of water on the streets, making it difficult for people to commute.

The island faced the wrath of Tropical Storm on Tuesday which impacted the normal routine of everyone as schools, businesses, government offices were shut down to ensure the safety of everyone.

While the storm passed away early Wednesday, the officials still urged locals to take precautions.

The important tips to keep in mind during a storm are as follows:

1. Stay Safe and Informed: People must make sure that they are tuned into officials pages of NEMA – National Emergency Management Agency of St Kitts and Nevis and other approved authorities to get all latest weather updates as people's safety is the top priority of the government.

2. Conserve Water: Individuals must store enough water for drinking and essential use and must avoid unnecessary water use during the storm to make sure that the supply lasts in case of emergencies.

3. Prepare for Power Outages: Everyone must also prepare for power outages by charging their devices in advance and unplugging all nonessential electronic devices to protect them from power surges. People must also keep flashlights and batteries ready.

4. Avoid Unnecessary Travel: It is also advised to avoid unnecessary movement during storms, as roads may become hazardous because the chances of landslides increase. Everyone must stay indoors and avoid traveling to keep themselves and others safe.

5. Use Generators Safely: While using a generator, please ensure it is placed outdoors and away from windows and doors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

6. Take Shelter Immediately: If someone is outside during a storm, he/she must take shelter nearby as soon as possible to ensure their safety.

By following these tips, people can help protect themselves and their loves ones during the storms and adverse weather conditions as the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 will continue till November, anticipated to bring several storms and hurricanes.