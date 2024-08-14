St Kitts and Nevis: Tropical Storm Warning discontinued as Ernesto moves away

St Kitts and Nevis: As Tropical Storm Ernesto moved further away from St Kitts and Nevis, the National Emergency Management Agency announced that the tropical storm warning for the Federation has been discontinued as of 8 pm, August 13, 2024.



According to the information, the storm produced heavy rainfall and thunderstorm across the island nation yesterday because of Ernesto but it moved away without causing any major damage or destruction.



The officials also announced that all government offices will reopen today and asked the general public to take note and plan accordingly.



The NEMA further noted that although the immediate threat from Tropical Storm Ernesto to St Kitts and Nevis has passed, residual weather conditions may still pose some risks such as gusty winds, localized flooding and unstable surfaces.



The agency advised the residents to exercise caution, especially when venturing outdoors or travelling on roads which may still have debris or standing water.



NEMA also reminded the general public that while the tropical storm warning has been discontinued, it is important to stay informed and prepared for any type of unexpected changes in weather conditions.



Also, following comprehensive assessment reports provided to Acting Prime Minister, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, the National Emergency Operations Centre was officially deactivated.



It was also reported that emergency crews have been diligently working to clear roads and secure powerlines impacted by the storm, which caused heavy winds and rainfall.



Minister Hanley also expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts during Tropical Storm Ernesto and said that from the emergency responders and utility workers to the residents who listened the precautions and took necessary steps, their cooperation and resilience has been invaluable.



He further praised the dedication of the emergency teams as well as the effectiveness of the coordinated response.



The Minister remarked that the country has once again shown its unity and strength in the face of adversity and he feels proud of the way everyone came together as a community to make sure the safety and well being of everyone.