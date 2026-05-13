PLP secures second term as Philip Davis wins Bahamas general election 2026

Prime Minister Philip Davis secured a second consecutive term after the Progressive Liberal Party won more than 30 parliamentary seats in The Bahamas’ snap general election.

The Bahamas has re-elected incumbent Prime Minister Philip B Davis following a snap general election held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. His party, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), secured another five-year term after winning with a strong parliamentary majority of more than 30 seats.

The victory marked a historic moment for the island nation as PM Davis became the first Prime Minister in over 3 decades to be elected for the administration of the country for a second consecutive term.

The general elections in the Bahamas were originally scheduled to take place in October 2026. However, PM Davis called for early elections to prevent any disruptions during the upcoming Trans Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Following the results, Prime Minister Davis expressed his gratitude to the people of Bahamas for their continued trust in his leadership. He also said that he accepted the results of the election with humbleness and thankfulness.

The Prime Minister sees this victory in the polls as a mandate to continue growing the nation. He has pledged that his administration will expand opportunity for the people and make the nation safer. He also asserted that they will work on easing the pressure on families and work for the progress of the country.

The opposition party, The Free National ​Movement (FNM) won only eight of the parliamentary seats. The chairman and deputy leader of FNM were not able to win the seats from their respective constituencies.

The Deputy Leader of The Progressive Liberal Party, Chester Cooper who served as the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahamas during the 2021-26 tenure, has been re-elected to Parliament alongside PM Philip Davis.

Cooper is likely to continue serving as the Deputy Prime Minister during the second tenure of the PLP Administration led by PM Davis.

Bahamas General Election 2026: Results by Constituency