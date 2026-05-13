2026-05-13 15:20:10
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PLP secures second term as Philip Davis wins Bahamas general election 2026

Prime Minister Philip Davis secured a second consecutive term after the Progressive Liberal Party won more than 30 parliamentary seats in The Bahamas’ snap general election.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

The Bahamas has re-elected incumbent Prime Minister Philip B Davis following a snap general election held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. His party, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), secured another five-year term after winning with a strong parliamentary majority of more than 30 seats.

The victory marked a historic moment for the island nation as PM Davis became the first Prime Minister in over 3 decades to be elected for the administration of the country for a second consecutive term.

The general elections in the Bahamas were originally scheduled to take place in October 2026. However, PM Davis called for early elections to prevent any disruptions during the upcoming Trans Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Following the results, Prime Minister Davis expressed his gratitude to the people of Bahamas for their continued trust in his leadership. He also said that he accepted the results of the election with humbleness and thankfulness.

The Prime Minister sees this victory in the polls as a mandate to continue growing the nation. He has pledged that his administration will expand opportunity for the people and make the nation safer. He also asserted that they will work on easing the pressure on families and work for the progress of the country.

The opposition party, The Free National ​Movement (FNM) won only eight of the parliamentary seats. The chairman and deputy leader of FNM were not able to win the seats from their respective constituencies.

The Deputy Leader of The Progressive Liberal Party, Chester Cooper who served as the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahamas during the 2021-26 tenure, has been re-elected to Parliament alongside PM Philip Davis.

Cooper is likely to continue serving as the Deputy Prime Minister during the second tenure of the PLP Administration led by PM Davis.

Bahamas General Election 2026: Results by Constituency

  • Bain Town and Grants Town - Wayde Watson (PLP) - 136 votes

  • Bamboo Town - Patricia Deveaux (PLP) - 190 votes

  • Bimini and The Berry Islands - Randy Rolle (PLP) - 947 votes

  • Carmichael - Keith R. Bell (PLP) - 391 votes

  • Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador - Philip Davis (PLP) - 382 votes

  • Central & South Abaco - Bradley Fox (PLP) - 1,340 votes

  • Central and South Eleuthera - Clay G. Sweeting (PLP) - 1,156 votes

  • Central Grand Bahama - Frazette Gibson (FNM) - 1,537 votes

  • Central, Mangrove Cay, and South Andros - Leon Lundy (PLP) - 873 votes

  • Centreville - Jomo C. Campbell (PLP) - 1,893 votes

  • East Grand Bahama - J. Kwasi Thompson (FNM) - 2,301 votes

  • Elizabeth - Jobeth Coleby-Davis (PLP) - 1,841 votes

  • Englerston - Glenys Hanna-Martin (PLP) - 625 votes

  • Exumas & Ragged Island - Chester Cooper (PLP) - 724 votes

  • Fort Charlotte - Sebastian Bastian (PLP) - 2,503 votes

  • Fox Hill - Fred Mitchell (PLP) - 984 votes

  • Freetown - Wayne Munroe (PLP) - 81 votes

  • Golden Gates - Pia Glover-Rolle (PLP) - 1,610 votes

  • Golden Isles - Darren Pickstock (PLP) - 642 votes

  • Killarney - Michela Barnett-Ellis (FNM) - 1,877 votes

  • Long Island - Andre Rollins (FNM) - 646 votes

  • Mangrove Cay and South Andros - Julian Gibson (FNM) - 109 votes

  • Marathon - Lisa Rahming (PLP) - 1,083 votes

  • Marco City - Michael C. Pintard (FNM) - 2,457 votes

  • Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay - Ronnell Armbrister (PLP) - 324 votes

  • MICAL - Ronnell Armbrister (PLP) - 123 votes

  • Mount Moriah - McKell D. Bonaby (PLP) - 2,095 votes

  • North Andros - Leonardo D. Lightbourne (PLP) - 1,090 votes

  • North Eleuthera - Sylvanus Petty (PLP) - 1,098 votes

  • Pineridge - Ginger Moxey (PLP) - 1,642 votes

  • Pinewood - Myles LaRoda (PLP) - 1,211 votes

  • Saint Anne's - Adrian White (FNM) - 1,385 votes

  • Seabreeze - Leslia Miller-Brice (PLP) - 1,287 votes

  • South Beach - Bacchus Rolle (PLP) - 746 votes

  • Southern Shores - Obie Roberts (PLP) - 804 votes

  • St. Barnabas - Michael Halkitis (PLP) - 598 votes

  • Tall Pines - Dr. Michael Darville (PLP) - 661 votes

  • West Grand Bahama - Kingsley Smith (PLP) - 1,998 votes

  • Yamacraw - Zane E. Lightbourne (PLP) - 1,643 votes

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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