Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Polling, Turnout, Results & Real-Time Updates
The polls will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm nationwide, as the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party and the United Progressive Party emerge as the two main forces contesting this closely watched Antigua and Barbuda Election 2026.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda: Voters across the nation are heading to the polls today in a closely watched election that will determine the political direction of the country for the next five years. From early morning turnout to final results, WIC News will bring you real-time updates, key developments and on-the-ground insights from the start of the polling to the end of results.
The polls will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm across all constituencies with Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party and United Progressive Party being two major political emerging as the two major political forces contesting the election.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne is seeking 3rd consecutive term in office while Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle is seeking to defeat the incumbent by securing majority seats.
Stay tuned with WIC News for real-time updates as the election progresses.
Latest Updates
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Midday Voting Continues Steadily Across Constituencies
Voting continues steadily across all constituencies as electors make their way to polling stations throughout the day. While early turnout varied in some areas, activity is gradually building as the day progresses.
Election officials remain on duty across all 190 polling stations to ensure a smooth process. Security personnel continue to monitor polling stations while voters cast their ballots in a peaceful environment.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: No Alcohol Sales Permitted During Polling Hours
Authorities have reminded the public that the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited during polling hours on Election Day. The restriction remains in effect while voting is underway across all constituencies as part of measures to maintain order and ensure a smooth electoral process.
Officials have urged businesses and individuals to comply with the regulations as polls continue across the country.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: ABLP’s Michael Joseph Expresses Confidence as Voting Continues
Out in the streets of St. John’s Rural West, ABLP candidate Michael Joseph says he is feeling confident as voters head to the polls. He said he is encouraged by the early turnout and overall atmosphere.
I am excited and I am loving the energy. I am seeing a lot of supporters turning out. Early voters tell you the trajectory of the vote which is why I am very confident,” Joseph stated.
He added that he is looking forward to the close of polls at 6 pm, when results are expected to begin coming in.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: ABLP Michael Joseph Observes Proceedings at Greenbay Primary
Antigua and Barbuda: Labour Party Candidate Michael Joseph was seen at Greenbay Primary School as the voting process continued across the constituency. He was reportedly observing proceedings as voters turn out in numbers to cast their ballots.
Photos from the location show Joseph engaging with the environment at the polling station while electors cast their ballots. His presence comes as voting remains active nationwide in the April 30 general election.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: PM Gaston Browne Arrives to Cast His Ballot
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has arrived to cast his ballot at the Garfield Burford Primary School in Cedar Grove. He was accompanied by his wife, Maria Browne, as voting continues across the country.
His arrival marks a key moment in the day as electors head to the polls to decide the nation’s leadership. After casting his ballot, Gaston Browne told reporters that he is confident and is looking forward to a positive result following the elections.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Voting Underway Across 17 Constituencies
Polls opened across the country this morning as voters began casting their ballots in the 2026 general election. Voting is taking place in all 17 constituencies with electors choosing members of the House of Representatives under the first-past-the-post system. A party requires at least nine seats to secure a majority and form the next government.
The election follows a short but intense campaign focused on key national issues including the cost of living, public sector back pay, water supply, healthcare, roads, governance, crime and public safety.
In the 2023 general election, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) retained office with a narrow majority after it won nine of the 17 seats. The United Progressive Party (UPP) secured six seats, the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) held Barbuda and independent candidate Asot Michael won St Peter.
Since then, the political landscape has shifted, with by-elections, defections and changes in parliamentary representation reshaping the contest.
Polling is scheduled to continue until 6 pm after which vote counting will begin. The results are expected to determine whether the ABLP secures another term or if voters opt for a change in government.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Local voter Kuma Rodney Highlights Early Participation
Local voter Kuma Rodney emphasised the importance of early participation as polling began across Antigua and Barbuda on April 30, 2026. “As the adage suggests, the early bird catches the worm. Voting commenced early today for the elections in Antigua and Barbuda, and I was very early,” he said and reflected his commitment to voters heading to the polls.
His remarks come as early morning turnout begins to build across several constituencies with election officials continuing to monitor participation levels.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Steady Voter Turnout Observed in Barbuda
Voter turnout in Barbuda is showing a steady and orderly flow as residents line up at polling stations to cast their ballots. Images from the island show voters forming early queues outside polling centres with election officials and security personnel actively managing the process.
As of now, the atmosphere remains calm and organised with participation gradually building as the day continues. People are coming out in numbers to cast their ballot and choose the leadership for the next five years.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Early Morning Turnout Builds as Voters Line Up Across Constituencies
Voters across the country began showing up early this morning as polls opened for today’s highly anticipated general election. Several polling stations reported a steady flow of electors in the initial hours with people standing in long lines waiting for their turn to cast the ballot.
Election officials continue to monitor turnout patterns as the day progresses with expectations that more voters will arrive during the mid-morning period. Stay tuned with WIC News for more updates as they become available.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Electoral Commission Chairman Urges Citizens Not to Delay Voting
Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, Ambassador Arthur G.B Thomas, has encouraged all eligible voters to go out and exercise their franchise as voting gets underway across 190 polling stations. “I urge you to come out and play your part in shaping the future of your country,” he said.
He emphasised the importance of public participation in the democratic process and urged citizens not to stay away and noted that every vote matters in shaping the future of the nation. His call comes as early turnout remains under close watch following initial concerns raised in some constituencies.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Early Voter Arrives at 3:30 AM, Raises Turnout Concerns
All Saints East & St. Luke: An early voter arrived at a polling station as early as 3:30 am, hours before the official opening of polls which highlighted strong individual enthusiasm but also raised concerns about overall voter turnout. In a video shared online, the voter expressed uncertainty about how many people would participate in the election and pointed to potential worries about engagement levels in the constituency.
“I always get up early and come to vote as it is important for me but enough people are not here this time. Usually there are a lot of people in the morning but things don’t look nice this time,” he said while expressing his concerns over the voter turnout.
The voter said that he is determined to cast his ballot which is why he arrived as early as 3:30 am to ensure that he doesn’t have to wait in the line. WIC News will continue to track turnout patterns and voter activity across constituencies as the election unfolds.
Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Ballot Boxes Arrive as Early Voters Head to Polls
Ballot boxes have begun arriving at polling stations across the country as election officials prepare for a full day of voting. From as early as 6 am, voters have started lining up at various constituencies which marks the official beginning of a crucial election day.
Early reports indicate a steady turnout in several areas with election staff finalising preparations and ensuring all procedures are in place before the voting process gains momentum. WIC News will continue to monitor developments across all constituencies and provide real-time updates throughout the day.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
Latest
- Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Polling, Turnout, Re...
-
IShowSpeed sets 4 country livestream record, collapses later...
-
Trinidad: 31-year-old man sentenced to death for killing par...
-
Grenada unveils week of ‘Spicetivities’ featuring food, musi...
-
Belize: Elderly man found dead in Orange Walk, Police suspec...