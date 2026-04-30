Antigua and Barbuda Election Live 2026: Polling, Turnout, Results & Real-Time Updates

The polls will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm nationwide, as the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party and the United Progressive Party emerge as the two main forces contesting this closely watched Antigua and Barbuda Election 2026.

Antigua and Barbuda: Voters across the nation are heading to the polls today in a closely watched election that will determine the political direction of the country for the next five years. From early morning turnout to final results, WIC News will bring you real-time updates, key developments and on-the-ground insights from the start of the polling to the end of results.

The polls will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm across all constituencies with Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party and United Progressive Party being two major political emerging as the two major political forces contesting the election.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is seeking 3rd consecutive term in office while Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle is seeking to defeat the incumbent by securing majority seats.

Stay tuned with WIC News for real-time updates as the election progresses.