Chaos in Trinidad Parliament: Opposition MPs walks out, accuses Govt of ‘silencing democracy’ 

During a debate on the socio-economic impact of rising unemployment, Oropouche East MP and Minister of Energy Roodal Moonilal invoked Standing Order 52(1) to close the discussion after a protest erupted in the House.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Members of the Opposition in Trinidad and Tobago staged a dramatic walkout from the House of Representatives on Friday, March 6, 2026 after they claimed that democratic debate was being suppressed as a private motion was brought to an abrupt and early end.

The protest reportedly took place during deliberations on a Private Member’s Motion who was examining the Socio-economic impact of rising unemployment. It is said that Oropouche East MP and Minister of Energy Roodal Moonilal during the proceedings invoked Standing Order 52 (1) after he requested that the debate be closed and the question put to the House.

This move triggered an immediate objection from Opposition MPs including Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland who further argued that ending the debate at this stage would deny him his right to contribute.

Scotland noted that the decision undermined his rights of minority members in Parliament and further insisted that the Speaker had the power to refuse the request. He also stressed that the debate was taking place on a day particularly allocated for private motions which made the move especially concerning.

Meanwhile, explaining the matter, House Speaker Jagdeo Singh said that once a minister invoked the relevant standing orders and his ability to intervene was limited. He further pointed out that Standing Orders 46 (2) and 52 (1) govern the closure of debates while describing his jurisdiction as very narrowly circumscribed.

After reviewing the objections raised by the Opposition, Singh determined that there had been no misuse of parliamentary procedure and permitted the motion to move forward to a vote.

The ruling also sparked major protests inside the chamber with Opposition MPs shouting ‘abuse of process’ as well as ‘disrespectful’ while the Speaker continued to deliver his explanation. MP Scotland also complained that he had been interrupted while he was still presenting his arguments regarding the motion.

Just a few minutes later, Opposition members exited the chamber in protest and left the government benches to complete the proceedings. When the question was put to the House, the motion was immediately defeated after government MPs responded with a ‘No’.

After the walkout, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles defended the move and said that it was a protest against what she described as the unjust ending of the debate. In a statement, Beckles said the Opposition could not remain in a chamber where democratic processes were bypassed to evade accountability. She argued that ending the debate effectively silenced the concerns of the citizens represented by Opposition members.

Beckles further added that the motion was intended to address the escalating crime situation in the country and the government’s handling of the ongoing State of Emergency. The Opposition has since pledged to keep pressing the administration to answer for its decisions and warned that parliamentary procedures should not be used to stifle debate on matters affecting the nation.