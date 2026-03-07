InterCaribbean launches new Barbados flights to Trinidad, St Maarten from Mar 8 

Caribbean: InterCaribbean Airways is set to expand its regional network with the launch of new routes from Barbados to Trinidad and St. Maarten on March 8, 2026. With these services, the airline aims to strengthen its connectivity across the Caribbean.

Starting tomorrow (March 8, 2026), the airline will be introducing service between Barbados (BGI) and Port of Spain, Trinidad (POS). InterCaribbean announced that they will be operating on this route four times in a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

This new service is expected to compete with Caribbean Airlines which is already operating around 20 weekly flights between both the islands. This route is considered one of the more active regional connections with LIAT Air also anticipated to enter the market in July this year with plans for two flights per week.

According to the information, InterCaribbean will be operating the Barbados-Trinidad service using its ATR 42-500 aircraft. On the same day, the airline will also be launching flights from Barbados to St Maarten, featuring a twice weekly service on every Sunday and Wednesday. This service is expected to expand shortly after.

Apart from these services, on March 9, the airline plans to kick off flights from Barbados to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, offering thrice weekly service on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Flights from Barbados to Georgetown’s Eugene F. Correia International Airport (OGL) in Guyana will also commence on the same day, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. With the addition of this route, Ogle will become the airline’s second destination in Guyana, complementing its existing service to Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Further enhancing regional connectivity, InterCaribbean will launch service between Tortola and St. Maarten starting March 12. The route will operate twice weekly, with flights scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline will also maintain its existing service between Providenciales (PLS) in the Turks and Caicos Islands and Barbados, continuing to operate three flights per week.

InterCaribbean Airways began its operations in the Turks and Caicos Islands and has since expanded steadily across the region. Today, the airline operates key hubs in Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.