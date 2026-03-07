Jamaica issues updated travel advisory amid rising Middle East tensions

The Jamaican government said it continues to monitor the rapidly evolving security situation in the Middle East with growing concern.

Jamaica: Rising tensions in the Middle East have prompted the government of Jamaica to issue an updated travel advisory for the safety of the citizens. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, said that the authorities are monitoring the circumstances closely and are implementing measures to support Jamaicans, who may have been affected by this escalation of situation.

During a press conference, Minister Smith shared that 178 Jamaicans in the Middle East have registered with the Ministry. She said that some flight options are still available for people, along with emergency consular support for those that may need quick assistance and information.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade for Jamaica said that the government is concerned about the current situation in the Middle East. “The Government of Jamaica continues to monitor with concern the rapidly evolving security situation in the Middle East which has further deteriorated in recent days. The government hopes for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges calm and restraint for the protection of civilian life,” she added.

Minister Smith told Jamaicans to stay calm and cooperate with the government by following the official instructions. She also expressed her hope for an immediate cessation of hostilities to protect civilian lives.

The minister also reminded the citizens that the travel advisory is still in effect. Jamaicans are advised to avoid travelling to the Middle East. As for Jamaicans who are in the area, they have been encouraged to stay careful and to follow the instructions of the local authorities.

She said that air travel in the region has also been affected, with cancellation of many flights and closing of airports. A few commercial airlines are still operating in some locations. “Nationals who wish to depart should remain vigilant and monitor the available flights when it is safe to do so."

Minister Smith also warned people about fake news on social media and asked that Jamaicans pay attention to only verified sources and information from the official agencies and the press.

The Ministry also put out emergency contact numbers for Jamaicans that they can use. They said that the lines are being monitored and messages through WhatsApp and calls will be responded immediately.

“We continue to pray for the safety of all our people overseas and for peace in the region,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith.