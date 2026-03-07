Trinidad: Father renews call for investigation after death of 4-year-old at Mt Hope Hospital 

The father, raised concerns about his child’s death and criticized the hospital’s handling of the case.

Trinidad and Tobago: The father of four-year-old Ayden Ishwar Clement has renewed his call for accountability following his child’s death at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. The call came from him through a Facebook post in which he said that he will continue to seek justice for his son.

In the new public statement circulating on social media, the father Ishwar Carlton Clement has raised further concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and criticised the handling of the case by hospital authorities.

The grieving father alleged that several questions regarding the treatment of his son remain unanswered, particularly regarding what occurred during the medical procedures that were carried out shortly before the child died.

Ayden reportedly died on April 17, 2025, while he was undergoing a medical procedure which involved sedation for an MRI scan at the hospital. The child had been admitted weeks after he complained of a leg pain and swelling in his knees and had undergone several diagnostic tests during the day.

In his latest statement, Clement expressed deep pain over the fact that his son died without family members present and claimed that his wife had been instructed by hospital staff to remain outside the MRI room while the procedure was being conducted.

“My son died in a room full of strangers,” Clement wrote and added that the experience has left the family struggling to come to terms with the loss. He also questioned the actions of medical personnel following the child’s death and claimed that some hospital staff had privately expressed concerns about how the case was handled.

Despite the criticism directed at the hospital, Clement stressed that his concerns are not about undermining the country’s public healthcare system. “I do not have a problem with public healthcare. I have used it my entire life and will continue to do so,” he said and added that his frustration lies specifically with how his son was treated during his hospital stay.

The father is now calling on national authorities to launch what he described as a truly independent investigation into the matter. “This is not about tearing down an institution,” Clement said in his statement. “This is about protecting the innocent children of Trinidad and Tobago and ensuring that no other family has to experience this.”

The case first drew public attention after Clement accused hospital staff of serious negligence and claimed that his son had been treated “like an experiment” rather than a critically ill patient. Medical reports later listed several contributing factors to Ayden’s death which included heart and respiratory failure, multiple organ failure and infection.

However, the family has continued to dispute the official account and has indicated that legal action may be pursued as they seek answers about what happened during the procedure.

Clement said he intends to continue speaking out until there is full transparency surrounding the case. “I am simply a father who will not rest until justice is served for my beloved son Ayden,” he stated.

Up to the time of publication, the North Central Regional Health Authority has not issued a new public response regarding the father’s latest claims.