‘I lost control and fired’: Former Jamaica MP Jolyan Silvera jailed 20 years for killing wife 

Both sentences will run concurrently, with Silvera required to serve at least 13 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Jamaica: The former People’s National Party Member of Parliament in Jamaica Jolyan Silvera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his wife Melissa Silvera in 2023. The sentence which was handed down by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes noted that Silvera was given 20 years for manslaughter and 20 years and 10 months for using a firearm to carry out this tragic offence.

The statement further mentioned that both these sentences are to run concurrently with Silvera to serve at least 13 years before being eligible for parole.

The former St Mary Western MP has been accused of killing his wife Melissa after she was found dead at the couple’s Stony Hill residence in St Andrew on November 10, 2023. Silvera had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges related to his wife’s death with the court on Friday finalising his sentence.

While Melissa’s death was initially reportedly as natural causes however an autopsy later disclosed that she had sustained gunshot wounds and this revelation led to a police investigation which further resulted in criminal charges being laid against the former lawmaker. Silvera later admitted guilt to manslaughter and to using a firearm in the commission of an offence which brought the high-profile case to an end.

Following the sentencing, the Direction of Public Prosecutions in Jamaica Claudette Thompson defended her office’s handling of the case against the former parliamentarian and said that the right decisions were made and justice was served. Thompson said, among other things, that her office acted in the interest of the children and in the pursuit of justice for the family.

Silvera’s Statement During Court Hearing

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes also read Jolyan Silvera’s statement detailing the circumstances leading up to him killing his wife, Melissa. While the statement was being read, members of Melissa's family appearing surprised by the claims.

“I made this statement to say that on the night of November 10, 2023, a very unfortunate incident occurred which resulted in the death of my wife, Melissa Walter Silvera.

Leading up to that event, there has been provocation from her ever since the death of my son, for which she continues to blame me as per usual to avoid confrontation.

These confrontations vary from financial to taking responsibility for the conditions that we were living in and she was, and she has a time where she explodes no matter when and where.

She became very physical, but that particular night these are ongoing things. So at times when I see that this is going to blow out of proportion. I normally take refuge at my sister's house to allow her temper to quell. On this particular night the rhetoric began, she became more confrontational than normal, screaming, shouting and even at times swinging her fist.

So, I decided that it was time to leave. So, I reached for my gun where it is normally kept holstering it and told her that I would be back tomorrow. She became increasingly angered and enraged and lunged after me and grabbed at the gun and then uttered the words to the effect that I was responsible for the death of our child and made derogatory comments about my mother and a family.

Although she had mentioned blaming me for the death of my son before that night, the way she said it and how and the mention of my mom and my other family, her words and expletives that night really angered me.

In the moment Melissa told me, I must not visit my sister because every night I'm always going to my sister's house and a sister can't do what a wife can do.

She said that my mother was selfish and maybe I should go see her too. These words provoked me and her final comments included words suggesting that I should “pick them up and put them in the pool and kill them too.”

"With all of these words. I lost control and fired. It was never my intention to do this. It was not premeditated, and it was not my intention to hurt or kill her that night. After it happened. I panicked and I left.”