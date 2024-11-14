MS Nautica makes maiden call to Saint Lucia with over 600 passengers

Saint Lucia: The Port Castries in Saint Lucia, on November 13, 2024, welcomed the inaugural call of MS Nautica which boasts a capacity of 670 passengers and marked a significant milestone in the cruise tourism industry of the island nation.



On the same day, the island welcomed Viking Sea which boasts a capacity of 930 passengers, signifying that over 1500 passengers arrived to the island in a single day.



To mark the inaugural arrival of the MS Nautica cruise, the tourism officials hosted a ceremonial occasion featuring a commemorative plaque giving ceremony.



During the ceremony, the plaque was presented to the captain of the ship which symbolized the start of what is hoped to be a long and prosperous relationship between the MS Nautica and the island of Saint Lucia.



The plaque was presented as a token of appreciation from the government of Saint Lucia and this recognises the maiden call of the cruise to the island and its contribution to boosting tourism and economic activity.



Reportedly, the event was attended by local dignitaries, tourism officials as well as staff of Cox and Company, Global Port Holdings, all of whom expressed their excitement about the growing cruise traffic and its positive impact on the economy of the island nation.





The Saint Lucia Cruise Port also extended a warm welcome to the cruise and the shared the glimpse on its official Facebook account with a caption, “We are thrilled to welcome MS Nautica to our Saint Lucian shores! This is MS Nautica's inaugural call to our beautiful island!”



During their time on the island, the crew and passengers had a great time as several passengers disembarked and participated in several tour excursions on the island and explored the hidden gems on the island.



Saint Lucia is witnessing a great cruise season with the arrival of a number of cruise ships since the beginning of the season on October 10, 2024.



With these arrivals, the tourism officials are looking forward to a record breaking cruise season, which will bring a positive outlook for the community and Saint Lucia.