2026-05-01 06:07:54
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Gaston Browne wins 4th term as Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister

Early data indicates a voter turnout of 35.85% which represents 22,699 voters out of a total 63,313 registered voters.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: As predicted by WIC News' online survey, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has secured a fourth consecutive term in office after leading the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) to a clean-sweep victory in the highly anticipated Antigua and Barbuda General Election 2026.

The party has secured a majority in the 17-seat Parliament as it won at least 9 seats while one seat was secured by the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) led by Trevor Walker, according to preliminary results.

The closely watched snap election which took place on April 30, 2026 saw voters across all constituencies turn out to determine the country’s political direction for the next five years. Early data indicates a voter turnout of 35.85% which represents 22,699 voters out of a total 63,313 registered voters.

Browne, who has been in power since 2014, once again emerged as the dominant political force after defeating the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), led by Jamale Pringle. The victory marks a continuation of Gaston Browne’s leadership following earlier electoral wins in 2014, 2018 and 2023.

According to live election data, 57.89% of ballot boxes have been counted with 110 out of 190 boxes processed at the time of reporting. The constituency map shows near-total dominance by the ABLP (red) across Antigua with only Barbuda reflecting support for the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM).

PM Browne secured a comfortable victory in his constituency St. John’s City West as he led with 870 votes while the UPP candidate Alister Thomas trailed behind with 223.

The ABLP’s performance has been particularly strong across key constituencies including St. George, St. Peter, St. Paul, St. Mary’s, and All Saints where the party has either secured victories or maintained commanding leads.

The UPP, led by Jamale Pringle, faced challenges in converting support into seats with results indicating limited breakthroughs as counting progressed. Independent candidates also failed to make a significant electoral impact in the early stages of the count.

Seat Tally 

  1. St. John’s City West – Gaston Browne

  2. St. Philip North – Randy Baltimore

  3. St. John’s City East - Melford Nicholas

  4. St. John’s City South – Steadroy Benjamin

  5. St. Peter – Rawdon Turner

  6. St. John’s Rural North – Charles Fernandez

  7. St. Philip South – Kiz Johnson

  8. St. John's Rural West - Michael Joseph

  9. St. John's Rural South - Daryll Mathew

  10. St. John's Rural East - Maria Browne

  11. St. Mary's North - Dr. Philmore Benjamin

  12. St. Mary's South - Dwayne George

  13. All Saints East & St. Luke - Lamin Newton

  14. All Saints West - Anthony Smith Jr.

  15. St. George - Michael Freeland

  16. St. Paul - Chet Greene

Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM):

  • Barbuda – Trevor Walker (retained)

United Progressive Party (UPP):

  • None

Following the results came out, St Philip North’s ABLP candidate Randy Baltimore took to Facebook to thank everyone and said, “We did it twice.” He also shared a video in which he was seen celebrating his and the party’s victory with his colleagues and loved ones. Baltimore reportedly secured a whopping 1061 votes, defeating his opposition Alex Brown who managed to secure just 381 votes.

Not only this but the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party also expressed their gratitude through their official Facebook page. They said, “We are humbled and honoured by your support and confidence. From each and every one of us, THANK YOU.”

The party further added that now is the time to move forward together, build on the gains and continue the work on this long journey toward the betterment of the society and the upliftment of the people.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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