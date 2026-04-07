Antigua and Barbuda elections 2026: Government invites international observers

Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirmed that Parliament was dissolved on April 1 and invited CARICOM, OAS and the Commonwealth Secretariat to observe the upcoming elections.

Antigua and Barbuda: The government of Antigua and Barbuda has taken another step towards the general elections, as the Prime Minister and leader of Antigua and Labour Party, Gaston Browne, issued invitational letters to observe the general elections to international and regional organizations on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

These included three key leaders - Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of Caribbean Community (CARICOM); Albert Ramdin, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States; and Shirley Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Prime Minister Browne stated in the formal correspondence that the Parliament was dissolved on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 and the date for the general elections will be announced on Tuesday, April 7.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda and the current ruling party, Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), asked these organizations to send observer teams to monitor the election process. This will ensure fair and transparent voting.

The Prime Minister also stated in the letters that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda will “welcome the presence of Electoral Observation Missions from these organizations, should they wish to deploy such missions to observe the electoral process.”

“The Government has also confirmed that all customary facilities and courtesies accorded to previous electoral observation teams will be extended to any missions deployed for the upcoming elections,” further read the letters.

Antigua and Barbuda is determined to prove its democratic credentials. The government promised to ensure that the coming elections are free, fair and credible. The country also aims to adhere to international standards.