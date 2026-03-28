Antigua and Barbuda Parliament to dissolve on April 1 ahead of snap elections
Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced the dissolution of Parliament, signaling snap elections in Antigua and Barbuda within the coming weeks, with exact dates to be confirmed.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda: The snap elections are drawing closer in Antigua and Barbuda, as the country prepares for a national vote, with Prime Minister and leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), Gaston Browne, announcing key dates in the Parliament.
He announced that the Parliament will be dissolved on April 1, 2026, which will mark the official beginning of the election process. PM Gaston Browne also stated that the Writ of Election will be issued that same day or within a week of that date.
The 2026 general elections are set for April 22 or one week from this date. The Prime Minister said that the dissolution date was originally planned earlier, but was suggested by his colleagues to postpone it to give the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) more time to prepare.
A notice will be sent to the Governor General next week, which will include the date of the Writ of Election, nomination day, and the final election date. The Prime Minister also advised Parliament that the Constitution requires a full 21-day notice period before a general election may be held.
The snap elections were confirmed during the Prime Minister’s appearance on a local radio show, where he announced that the elections will take place within 90 days. The general elections were initially scheduled to take place in January 2028.
This announcement followers the recent victory of the party’s latest candidate, Randy Baltimore, in securing the St. Philip’s North by-elections on March 16, 2026 with 925 votes. This is a display of the support and trust which Antigua and Barbuda’s people have in ABLP.
ABLP candidates across constituencies
Anthony Smith Jr. – All Saints West
Charles Max Fernandez – St John’s Rural North
Daryll Matthew – St John’s Rural South
Dr. Philmore Benjamin – St Mary’s North
Dwayne George – St Mary’s South
E.P. Chet Greene – St Paul
Gaston Browne – St John’s City West
Kendra Chamberlain Beazer – Barbuda
Kiz Johnson – St Philip South
Lamin Newton – All Saints East and St Luke
Maria Browne – St John’s Rural East
Melford Nicholas – St John’s City East
Michael Freeland – St George
Michael Joseph – St John’s Rural West
Randy Baltimore – St Philip North
Rawdon Turner – St Peter
Sir Steadroy Benjamin – St John’s City South
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
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