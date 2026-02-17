American Airlines launches shortest-ever route with new Miami–Bimini nonstop flight 

The service will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Bahamas: American Airlines has launched its shortest ever route, a new nonstop service between Miami and Bimini in the Bahamas. The 56-mile flight will be operating three times a week on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday using American Eagle Embraer E175 jets.

This service is also the first regularly scheduled nonstop US service to Bimini which gives travellers an easy gateway to a beautiful yet earlier harder-to-reach Caribbean destination. The airline kicked off the service on February 14, 2026.

As the flight touched down in Bimini, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation welcomed it with a warm ceremony. Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper praised the partnership with American Airlines alongside attendees MP Kingsley Smith; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation; Senator Randy Rolle; and Krishna Rolle, Director of Airlift.

Minister Cooper said that this is progress marking a significant milestone for the island’s tourism industry. This new connection is expected to boost visitors' arrival, boost tourism and provide travellers with a seamless pathway to experience the charm and authenticity of Bimini.

With a block time of under one hour and actual flying time closer to just 30 minutes, this flight is now the shortest route in the airline’s network. Bimini now become the carrier’s 7th destination in the Bahamas.

Previously, visitors to Bimini often relied on ferries, charter planes, or indirect connections through other Bahamian airports. The new nonstop service simplifies travel drastically. This means that there is an easier access for travellers as the service makes short trips and long weekends feasible, particularly for travellers based in Florida and the southeastern US.

Notably, Miami remains America’s major hub for the Bahamas and wider Caribbean. From there, the airline also serves Nassau, Freeport, Marsh Harbour, North Eleuthera, George Town and Governor’s Harbour, with multiple weekly frequencies. Bimini is the closest of all these destinations.

The E175 aircraft used on the route seats 76 passengers, including 12 in First Class and 64 in economy. American is expected to increase flights in future depending on demand.