Bahamas to break ground on new multi-million dollar airport terminal in Bimini

Bahamas: In a significant development, the government of Bahamas will be hosting the official groundbreaking for a new multi million dollar airport terminal in Bimini in the next two months.



The announcement was made by the Director of Aviation Dr Kenneth Romer on Sunday during a town hall meeting on the island.



He said that the new terminal is expected to be equipped with new retail spaces and an outdoor recreational and food courtyard. He also noted that it will be available to rent for community events.



Dr Romer added that the upgrades are being carried out to the existing facilities. He outlined, “A new air conditioner system has been installed, reliable internet connectivity is now in place, but on the terminal on the air side since launching a new $7 million Civic Works component with Knowles Construction back in May of this year, repairs to the airside have also been completed.”



Not only this, he also emphasized that perimeter fencing securing has also been completed while 90 percent of the airside around the runway has been cleared, 35% graded are bringing it into compliance with ICAO regulatory compliance and enabling drainage and maintenance.



In addition to this, other work would include the installation of a new runway and approach lighting system, replacement of the asphalt on the existing apron runway shoulders, and the expansion of the apron to include new markings with tie downs for general aviation and multiple commercial plane parking.



According to Dr Romer, it was important to host that town hall meeting to ensure that residents are well informed about these developments which will take place in their hometown.



Notably, the construction of the new Bimini International Airport in a public private partnership initiative and must therefore reflect consistent and genuine consultation with the local community on development plans and how it impacts them, and more so how residents and local stakeholders can position themselves to take full advantage of existing and emerging entrepreneurial opportunities.



During the town meetings, they heard about work that will already be completed by the Bimini Airport Development Partners.



The Aviation Director highlighted that the residents also got to know about works currently in the project pipeline and about the forecast airside and landside development plans set to take place over the next 12 months.