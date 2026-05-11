2026-05-11 18:15:01
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Bahamas 2026 General Election: Parties make last appeals ahead of polling day

Political parties across the Bahamas are making final appeals to voters as the 2026 general election approaches, with key issues including the cost of living, crime and economic policy dominating the campaign.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Bahamas: With only a few hours remaining before Bahamians head to the polls, political parties are making their final appeals to voters across the country. The general elections 2026 mainly center around key national problems including the rising cost of living, crime, economic policy, housing and accountability of the government.

The elections were called early by the current Prime Minister and leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip Davis. The Parliament was dissolved on April 8, 2026, with the writ of election issued the next day and the nomination day was held on April 16, 2026.

This year’s elections will be held using 41 constituencies, as two new constituencies, namely St James and Bimini and Berry Islands, were added to the electoral map. There are 25 constituencies in New Providence, 5 in Grand Bahamas, and 11 for other areas. A total of 209,245 voters have registered for the elections.

The main parties contesting the 2026 general elections are the ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), led by Prime Minister Philip Davis; the opposition Free National Movement (FNM), led by Michael Pintard; and the Coalition of Independents (COI), led by Lincoln Bain.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Candidates

  • Bain Town and Grants Town -  Wayde Watson

  • Bamboo Town -  Patricia Deveaux

  • Bimini and Berry Islands -  Randy Rolle

  • Carmichael -  Keith Bell

  • Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador -  Philip Davis

  • Central and South Abaco -  Bradley Fox

  • Central and South Eleuthera -  Clay Sweeting

  • Central Grand Bahama -  Parkco R. Deal

  • Centreville -  Jomo Campbell

  • East Grand Bahama -  Monique Pratt

  • Englerston -  Glenys Hanna Martin

  • Elizabeth -  JoBeth Coleby-Davis

  • Fort Charlotte -  Sebastian Bastian

  • Fox Hill -  Fred Mitchell

  • Freetown -  Wayne Munroe

  • Garden Hills -  Mario Bowleg

  • Golden Gates -  Pia Glover-Rolle

  • Golden Isles -  Darron Pickstock

  • Killarney -  Robyn Lynes

  • Long Island -  Reneika Knowles

  • Mangrove Cay and South Andros -  Leon Lundy

  • Marathon -  Lisa Rahming

  • Marco City -  Eddie Whann

  • MICAL -  Ronnell Armbrister

  • Mount Moriah -  McKell Bonaby

  • Nassau Village -  Jamahl Strachan

  • North Abaco -  Kirk Cornish

  • North Andros -  Leonardo Lightbourne

  • North Eleuthera -  Sylvannus Petty

  • Pineridge -  Ginger Moxey

  • Pinewood -  Myles Laroda

  • Saint Anne's -  Keno Wong

  • Saint Barnabas -  Michael Halkitis

  • Sea Breeze -  Leslia Miller-Brice

  • South Beach -  Bacchus Rolle

  • Southern Shores -  S. Obie Roberts

  • St. James -  Owen Wells

  • Tall Pines -  Michael Darville

  • The Exumas and Ragged Island -  Chester Cooper

  • West Grand Bahama -  Kingsley Smith

  • Yamacraw -  Zane Lightbourne

Free National Movement (FNM) Candidates

  • Bain Town and Grants Town -  Jay Philippe

  • Bamboo Town -  Duane Sands

  • Bimini and Berry Islands -  Carlton Bowleg

  • Carmichael -  Arinthia Komolafe

  • Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador -  Mike Holmes

  • Central and South Abaco -  Jeremy Sweeting

  • Central and South Eleuthera -  Philippa Kelly

  • Central Grand Bahama -  Frazette Gibson

  • Centreville -  Darvin Russell

  • East Grand Bahama -  Kwasi Thompson

  • Englerston -  Heather McDonald

  • Elizabeth -  Heather Watkins-Hunt

  • Fort Charlotte -  Travis Robinson

  • Fox Hill -  Nicholas Fox

  • Freetown -  Lincoln Deal II

  • Garden Hills -  Rick Fox

  • Golden Gates -  Michael Foulkes

  • Golden Isles -  Brian Brown

  • Killarney -  Michela Barnett-Ellis

  • Long Island -  Andre Rollins

  • Mangrove Cay and South Andros -  Julian Gibson

  • Marathon -  Jacqueline Penn-Knowles

  • Marco City -  Michael Pintard

  • MICAL -  James Leo Ferguson

  • Mount Moriah -  Marvin Dames

  • Nassau Village -  Gadville McDonald

  • North Abaco -  Terrece Bootle

  • North Andros -  Janice Oliver

  • North Eleuthera -  Howard Rickey Mackey

  • Pineridge -  Charlene Reid

  • Pinewood -  Denarii Rolle

  • Saint Anne's -  Adrian White

  • Saint Barnabas -  Jamal Moss

  • Sea Breeze -  Trevania Clarke-Hall

  • South Beach -  Darren Henfield

  • Southern Shores -  Denalee Penn-Knowles

  • St. James -  Shanendon Cartwright

  • Tall Pines -  Serfent Rolle

  • The Exumas and Ragged Island -  Debra Moxey-Rolle

  • West Grand Bahama -  Omar Isaacs

  • Yamacraw -  Elsworth Johnson

Coalition of Independents (COI) Candidates

  • Bain Town and Grants Town -  Antonio Bain

  • Bamboo Town -  Maria Daxon

  • Bimini and Berry Islands -  Hyram Rolle

  • Carmichael -  Charlotte Green

  • Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador -  Donna McKay

  • Central and South Abaco -  Crystal Williams

  • Central and South Eleuthera -  Bekera Grant-Taylor

  • Central Grand Bahama -  Iram Lewis

  • Centreville -  Jamaal Woodside

  • East Grand Bahama -  Dexter Edwards

  • Englerston -  Faith Percentie

  • Elizabeth -  Donna Dorsett-Major

  • Fort Charlotte -  Daphaney Johnson

  • Fox Hill -  Bobby Brown

  • Freetown -  Olivia Ingraham-Griffin

  • Garden Hills -  Shantiqua Ayesha Cleare

  • Golden Gates -  Sharmaine Adderley

  • Golden Isles -  Brian Rolle

  • Killarney -  Veronica McIver

  • Long Island -  Shura Pratt

  • Mangrove Cay and South Andros -  Carlton Cleare

  • Marathon -  Tyrone Greene

  • Marco City -  Jillian Bartlett

  • MICAL -  Jermaine Higgs

  • Mount Moriah -  Linda Stubbs

  • Nassau Village -  Stephen McQueen

  • North Abaco -  Cay Mills

  • North Andros -  Indera Laing

  • North Eleuthera -  Natasha Mitchell

  • Pineridge -  Daniel Mitchell

  • Pinewood -  Lincoln Bain

  • Saint Anne's -  Graham Weatherford

  • Saint Barnabas -  Karen Butler

  • Sea Breeze -  William Knowles Jr.

  • South Beach -  Karon Farrington

  • Southern Shores -  Kirk Farrington

  • St. James -  Latoya Bain

  • Tall Pines -  Trevor Greene

  • The Exumas and Ragged Island -  Byron Smith

  • West Grand Bahama -  Toni Stubbs-Albury

  • Yamacraw -  Yvette Prince

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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