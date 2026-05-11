Bahamas 2026 General Election: Parties make last appeals ahead of polling day
Political parties across the Bahamas are making final appeals to voters as the 2026 general election approaches, with key issues including the cost of living, crime and economic policy dominating the campaign.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Bahamas: With only a few hours remaining before Bahamians head to the polls, political parties are making their final appeals to voters across the country. The general elections 2026 mainly center around key national problems including the rising cost of living, crime, economic policy, housing and accountability of the government.
The elections were called early by the current Prime Minister and leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip Davis. The Parliament was dissolved on April 8, 2026, with the writ of election issued the next day and the nomination day was held on April 16, 2026.
This year’s elections will be held using 41 constituencies, as two new constituencies, namely St James and Bimini and Berry Islands, were added to the electoral map. There are 25 constituencies in New Providence, 5 in Grand Bahamas, and 11 for other areas. A total of 209,245 voters have registered for the elections.
The main parties contesting the 2026 general elections are the ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), led by Prime Minister Philip Davis; the opposition Free National Movement (FNM), led by Michael Pintard; and the Coalition of Independents (COI), led by Lincoln Bain.
Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Candidates
Bain Town and Grants Town - Wayde Watson
Bamboo Town - Patricia Deveaux
Bimini and Berry Islands - Randy Rolle
Carmichael - Keith Bell
Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador - Philip Davis
Central and South Abaco - Bradley Fox
Central and South Eleuthera - Clay Sweeting
Central Grand Bahama - Parkco R. Deal
Centreville - Jomo Campbell
East Grand Bahama - Monique Pratt
Englerston - Glenys Hanna Martin
Elizabeth - JoBeth Coleby-Davis
Fort Charlotte - Sebastian Bastian
Fox Hill - Fred Mitchell
Freetown - Wayne Munroe
Garden Hills - Mario Bowleg
Golden Gates - Pia Glover-Rolle
Golden Isles - Darron Pickstock
Killarney - Robyn Lynes
Long Island - Reneika Knowles
Mangrove Cay and South Andros - Leon Lundy
Marathon - Lisa Rahming
Marco City - Eddie Whann
MICAL - Ronnell Armbrister
Mount Moriah - McKell Bonaby
Nassau Village - Jamahl Strachan
North Abaco - Kirk Cornish
North Andros - Leonardo Lightbourne
North Eleuthera - Sylvannus Petty
Pineridge - Ginger Moxey
Pinewood - Myles Laroda
Saint Anne's - Keno Wong
Saint Barnabas - Michael Halkitis
Sea Breeze - Leslia Miller-Brice
South Beach - Bacchus Rolle
Southern Shores - S. Obie Roberts
St. James - Owen Wells
Tall Pines - Michael Darville
The Exumas and Ragged Island - Chester Cooper
West Grand Bahama - Kingsley Smith
Yamacraw - Zane Lightbourne
Free National Movement (FNM) Candidates
Bain Town and Grants Town - Jay Philippe
Bamboo Town - Duane Sands
Bimini and Berry Islands - Carlton Bowleg
Carmichael - Arinthia Komolafe
Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador - Mike Holmes
Central and South Abaco - Jeremy Sweeting
Central and South Eleuthera - Philippa Kelly
Central Grand Bahama - Frazette Gibson
Centreville - Darvin Russell
East Grand Bahama - Kwasi Thompson
Englerston - Heather McDonald
Elizabeth - Heather Watkins-Hunt
Fort Charlotte - Travis Robinson
Fox Hill - Nicholas Fox
Freetown - Lincoln Deal II
Garden Hills - Rick Fox
Golden Gates - Michael Foulkes
Golden Isles - Brian Brown
Killarney - Michela Barnett-Ellis
Long Island - Andre Rollins
Mangrove Cay and South Andros - Julian Gibson
Marathon - Jacqueline Penn-Knowles
Marco City - Michael Pintard
MICAL - James Leo Ferguson
Mount Moriah - Marvin Dames
Nassau Village - Gadville McDonald
North Abaco - Terrece Bootle
North Andros - Janice Oliver
North Eleuthera - Howard Rickey Mackey
Pineridge - Charlene Reid
Pinewood - Denarii Rolle
Saint Anne's - Adrian White
Saint Barnabas - Jamal Moss
Sea Breeze - Trevania Clarke-Hall
South Beach - Darren Henfield
Southern Shores - Denalee Penn-Knowles
St. James - Shanendon Cartwright
Tall Pines - Serfent Rolle
The Exumas and Ragged Island - Debra Moxey-Rolle
West Grand Bahama - Omar Isaacs
Yamacraw - Elsworth Johnson
Coalition of Independents (COI) Candidates
Bain Town and Grants Town - Antonio Bain
Bamboo Town - Maria Daxon
Bimini and Berry Islands - Hyram Rolle
Carmichael - Charlotte Green
Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador - Donna McKay
Central and South Abaco - Crystal Williams
Central and South Eleuthera - Bekera Grant-Taylor
Central Grand Bahama - Iram Lewis
Centreville - Jamaal Woodside
East Grand Bahama - Dexter Edwards
Englerston - Faith Percentie
Elizabeth - Donna Dorsett-Major
Fort Charlotte - Daphaney Johnson
Fox Hill - Bobby Brown
Freetown - Olivia Ingraham-Griffin
Garden Hills - Shantiqua Ayesha Cleare
Golden Gates - Sharmaine Adderley
Golden Isles - Brian Rolle
Killarney - Veronica McIver
Long Island - Shura Pratt
Mangrove Cay and South Andros - Carlton Cleare
Marathon - Tyrone Greene
Marco City - Jillian Bartlett
MICAL - Jermaine Higgs
Mount Moriah - Linda Stubbs
Nassau Village - Stephen McQueen
North Abaco - Cay Mills
North Andros - Indera Laing
North Eleuthera - Natasha Mitchell
Pineridge - Daniel Mitchell
Pinewood - Lincoln Bain
Saint Anne's - Graham Weatherford
Saint Barnabas - Karen Butler
Sea Breeze - William Knowles Jr.
South Beach - Karon Farrington
Southern Shores - Kirk Farrington
St. James - Latoya Bain
Tall Pines - Trevor Greene
The Exumas and Ragged Island - Byron Smith
West Grand Bahama - Toni Stubbs-Albury
Yamacraw - Yvette Prince
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
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