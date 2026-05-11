Bahamas 2026 General Election: Parties make last appeals ahead of polling day

Political parties across the Bahamas are making final appeals to voters as the 2026 general election approaches, with key issues including the cost of living, crime and economic policy dominating the campaign.

Bahamas: With only a few hours remaining before Bahamians head to the polls, political parties are making their final appeals to voters across the country. The general elections 2026 mainly center around key national problems including the rising cost of living, crime, economic policy, housing and accountability of the government.

The elections were called early by the current Prime Minister and leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip Davis. The Parliament was dissolved on April 8, 2026, with the writ of election issued the next day and the nomination day was held on April 16, 2026.

This year’s elections will be held using 41 constituencies, as two new constituencies, namely St James and Bimini and Berry Islands, were added to the electoral map. There are 25 constituencies in New Providence, 5 in Grand Bahamas, and 11 for other areas. A total of 209,245 voters have registered for the elections.

The main parties contesting the 2026 general elections are the ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), led by Prime Minister Philip Davis; the opposition Free National Movement (FNM), led by Michael Pintard; and the Coalition of Independents (COI), led by Lincoln Bain.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Candidates

Bain Town and Grants Town - Wayde Watson

Bamboo Town - Patricia Deveaux

Bimini and Berry Islands - Randy Rolle

Carmichael - Keith Bell

Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador - Philip Davis

Central and South Abaco - Bradley Fox

Central and South Eleuthera - Clay Sweeting

Central Grand Bahama - Parkco R. Deal

Centreville - Jomo Campbell

East Grand Bahama - Monique Pratt

Englerston - Glenys Hanna Martin

Elizabeth - JoBeth Coleby-Davis

Fort Charlotte - Sebastian Bastian

Fox Hill - Fred Mitchell

Freetown - Wayne Munroe

Garden Hills - Mario Bowleg

Golden Gates - Pia Glover-Rolle

Golden Isles - Darron Pickstock

Killarney - Robyn Lynes

Long Island - Reneika Knowles

Mangrove Cay and South Andros - Leon Lundy

Marathon - Lisa Rahming

Marco City - Eddie Whann

MICAL - Ronnell Armbrister

Mount Moriah - McKell Bonaby

Nassau Village - Jamahl Strachan

North Abaco - Kirk Cornish

North Andros - Leonardo Lightbourne

North Eleuthera - Sylvannus Petty

Pineridge - Ginger Moxey

Pinewood - Myles Laroda

Saint Anne's - Keno Wong

Saint Barnabas - Michael Halkitis

Sea Breeze - Leslia Miller-Brice

South Beach - Bacchus Rolle

Southern Shores - S. Obie Roberts

St. James - Owen Wells

Tall Pines - Michael Darville

The Exumas and Ragged Island - Chester Cooper

West Grand Bahama - Kingsley Smith

Yamacraw - Zane Lightbourne

Free National Movement (FNM) Candidates

Bain Town and Grants Town - Jay Philippe

Bamboo Town - Duane Sands

Bimini and Berry Islands - Carlton Bowleg

Carmichael - Arinthia Komolafe

Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador - Mike Holmes

Central and South Abaco - Jeremy Sweeting

Central and South Eleuthera - Philippa Kelly

Central Grand Bahama - Frazette Gibson

Centreville - Darvin Russell

East Grand Bahama - Kwasi Thompson

Englerston - Heather McDonald

Elizabeth - Heather Watkins-Hunt

Fort Charlotte - Travis Robinson

Fox Hill - Nicholas Fox

Freetown - Lincoln Deal II

Garden Hills - Rick Fox

Golden Gates - Michael Foulkes

Golden Isles - Brian Brown

Killarney - Michela Barnett-Ellis

Long Island - Andre Rollins

Mangrove Cay and South Andros - Julian Gibson

Marathon - Jacqueline Penn-Knowles

Marco City - Michael Pintard

MICAL - James Leo Ferguson

Mount Moriah - Marvin Dames

Nassau Village - Gadville McDonald

North Abaco - Terrece Bootle

North Andros - Janice Oliver

North Eleuthera - Howard Rickey Mackey

Pineridge - Charlene Reid

Pinewood - Denarii Rolle

Saint Anne's - Adrian White

Saint Barnabas - Jamal Moss

Sea Breeze - Trevania Clarke-Hall

South Beach - Darren Henfield

Southern Shores - Denalee Penn-Knowles

St. James - Shanendon Cartwright

Tall Pines - Serfent Rolle

The Exumas and Ragged Island - Debra Moxey-Rolle

West Grand Bahama - Omar Isaacs

Yamacraw - Elsworth Johnson

Coalition of Independents (COI) Candidates