Antigua: Man found dead outside home in Cooks Hill

The body was discovered in the yard of the Cooks Hill property after officers arrived at the scene and detected a strong odour, with death later confirmed by a medical doctor.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 56-year-old man was found dead outside his home in Cooks Hill on Friday evening, May 29, 2026.

The deceased has been identified as Dion Francis. Officers from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda visited the premises after receiving reports of concerns for his safety.

Upon the arrival of the police, they reported a very bad smell surrounding the property. They began a search of the premises which led to the discovery of Francis’ body in the northwest section of the yard.

The medical doctor confirmed his death on location at around 8:46 p.m. According to the police, the body had already shown signs of decomposition, meaning he had been dead for some time before being discovered.

It is reported that Francis was last seen on Tuesday May 26. After the police investigation, it was determined that the body had no signs of injury or of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, as police are still trying to determine the cause of death. Authorities are asking anyone with information that may help close the case to come forward and report to the nearest police station.

Locals have taken to social media to share their sympathies with the family of the deceased. One individual said, “My thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Also we hope the police will catch the culprits soon,” while another stated, “I offer my sympathy to his family and friends.”