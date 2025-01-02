Jamaica Fireworks Festival: People welcome New Year in style

The Fireworks Festival began at 12 pm at the Kingston Waterfront, Ocho Rios Bay Beach in St. Ann, and the latest addition to the list of locations – Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James

Jamaicans welcomed the New Year in style with the “The Fireworks Festival”, bringing good vibes, and positive energy. Thousands of people celebrated the New Year’s Eve at the downtown Kingston.

Hosted by the Urban Development Corporation, the event attracted one of the biggest gatherings ever. The night was including Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Julia along with Minister of Culture and Sports Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange.

People Enjoy with Excitement

The children enjoy every bit of the Fireworks Festival in Jamaica, along with couples who started kissing as the clock moved to 12:00 with Goodness of God playing in the background.

During the event, Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his wishes for 2025 to turn out to be a productive and enjoyable year for not only his fellow Jamaicans but the future of the nation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that his administration has plans in place to transform the Kingston Waterfront, with a park to be included in this development.

He outlined, “Be your year when your dreams are fulfilled and when Jamaica achieves its true potential. It is my great privilege indeed, my honor, to have the duty to lead this beautiful country and to serve you where you stand today. In another year, you will be seeing a path. We will transform the waterfront. So in another year or so, when you gather again for a new year, it will be in a park.”

A Musical Evening

The festival also featured several musicians and bands who made the visitors groove and dance to the beats while welcoming the year 2025. The headline act was given by Gramps Morgon who is known for his soulful voice, outstanding level presence and hit singles like Wash the Tears and People Like You.

Other live performances included those of Chalice, Mortimer, Kevin Downswell, Joby J, Samory I, Alaine, Janeel Mills, AJ Brown, Papa Michigan, HUMBLE and the Diamond Family of Gospel. There was also a special area dedicated to kids which featured multiple games, bouncy castles and toys, allowing them to enjoy and celebrate the special occasion.