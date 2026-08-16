Barbados: Former Central Bank Governor highlights benefits of digital payments over cash

Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor Dr. DeLisle Worrell says digital payments can reduce the risks of carrying physical cash while providing greater security for financial transactions.

Barbados: Former Governer of the Central Bank of Barbados Dr. DeLisle Worrell has asserted that digital and bank directed payments should prominently be recommended over physical cash economic activity, due to user-friendliness and minimal risk of loss and fraud.

Worrell, stated these remarks in his August 2026 Economic Letter, entitled “Banks Do Not Use Currency to Make Payments” Worrell studied the procedure of how present day payment systems function and the reason behind the growing necessity of electronic transactions.

The former Governor, mentioned in his letter that digital payments minimize some of the threats associated with carrying physical currency, along with the risk of loss and specific fraudulent encounter.

Worrell reports confidentiality or unidentified status as one of the main differences between cash and digital payments. Commonly a cash transaction permits people to complete their transaction without providing any complete details about the stakeholders.

Whereas, digital payment demands additional information about the bank details of the payor, receiver, transaction amount and the institution involved. The financial activity process is secured because the system included is specifically designed to authenticate and protect the payment.

Digital payments come in multiple forms, like credit and debit cards, cheques, internet banking transactions, standing orders, digital wallets and mobile-payment systems. Although the methods are different but perform the same basic operations, transacting the sum digitally between the accounts served by banks or other financial organisations.

Worrell described that a physical money does not transfer while performing a digital or bank-based transaction. Instead, an electronic command results in the sum being subtracted from the payer’s account and credited to the receiver's account.

A debit card buy simplifies the situation, helping to understand. When a customer pays for a meal at a restaurant through a debit card, an electronic command is sent through the payment system. The customer’s financial organisation deducts the purchase amount, transferring the equivalent amount into the restaurant’s financial organisation.

Worrell also highlighted the importance of internet connectivity in modern electronic transactions. With the help of internet technology, transaction commands can be communicated electronically, enabling the financial activity to proceed without the need of using physical currency.

In his letter Worrell recognises the importance of cash, regardless of the advantages of digital payments as physical currency provides confidentiality. Thereafter he expects physical currency and electronic payments to continue to exist.