Saint Lucia projects 7.3% increase in winter airlift to 295,244 seats

Saint Lucia expects 295,244 scheduled airline seats from November 2026 to March 2027, with capacity rising across major markets including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is projecting a 7.3% increase in scheduled airline seats for the winter tourism season that is running from November 2026 to March 2027.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority officially released the latest airlift figures as the projections put total scheduled seats at 295,244 for the period, reflecting a significant growth across the island's key international markets.

The United States market is set to grow by 9.3% while Canada is forecast to see a 39.1% rise in seat capacity.

The UK market is set to benefit from around 36% more efficient British Airways capacity available for sale to Saint Lucia.

Within individual US cities, Philadelphia is set to see the biggest jump at 183%, followed by Newark at 68.8% and Charlotte at 22.8%.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority reported that the increased airlift would benefit a range of businesses on the island from beach vendors, taxi drivers and tour guides to restaurants, guesthouses and resorts.

Higher visitor numbers are also expected to boost the government revenue through tourism-related taxes and fees, which officials say could help overall national development goals.

The projections come as airlines worldwide continue to see rising operating costs and network pressures. The Tourism Authority said it is working with international airline partners to preserve existing routes to Saint Lucia and secure additional capacity in the build up to the winter season.

The winter period spanning from November through to March, typically represents Saint Lucia's peak tourism season, with visitor arrivals from North America and Europe rising as travellers look to head for warmer destinations during the colder months.