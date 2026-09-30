2026-09-30 13:06:52
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PM Drew thanks Hanley, Cabinet for leadership as he continues recovery in Miami

Prime Minister Terrance Drew thanked Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley and Cabinet colleagues for their leadership after meeting Hanley in Miami during his ongoing recovery.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew met with Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley in Miami on September 28, 2026, and expressed his satisfaction and gratitude following their meeting.

Minister Hanley travelled to Florida to brief the Prime Minister on national matters and recent engagements ongoing in the Federation following his participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York City.

During this meeting on Monday, PM Drew received a comprehensive update from the Deputy PM on national matters including the work of the government and the engagements of St. Kitts and Nevis during UNGA81. They further discussed ongoing government priorities as well as other matters of national significance.

While reflecting on this recent meeting, the Prime Minister said that it was his pleasure to welcome the Deputy Prime Minister and to receive a full update on the work of the government and the engagements at the UN. He said that he is encouraged by all that continues to be accomplished on behalf of the people.

PM Drew further thanked Dr Hanley and his cabinet colleagues for their steady and dedicated leadership during this period and also extended his appreciation to Konris Maynard who served as Acting PM while Dr Hanley led the Federation’s delegation to UNGA81.

Adding further to this, he said that he remains deeply grateful to god and his family and for their support and prayers which he said have been a genuine source of his strength. He emphasised, “My commitment to you, and to the vision we share for our Federation, remains unwavering, and I look forward to returning to my full duties in due course.”

Notably, PM Drew remains in Miami for treatment after he suffered a stroke on August 31. He is currently in recovery at the at the Baptist Hospital Center.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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