White Sands Cabo Mexico Festival returns to St. Kitts with music and luxury experiences
The White Sands Cabo Mexico Festival takes place June 21 at Carambola Beach, St. Kitts, featuring music, food, live performances and VIP experiences.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
St. Kitts and Nevis: White Sands Cabo Mexico Festival is going to take place on Sunday, June 21, at Carambola Beach Club, Frigate Bay, St. Kitts. The event promises a mix of music, food and luxury experiences, along with an energetic atmosphere, live performances and organized entertainment throughout the day.
The event will also feature a White Swimsuit Competition on June 21 and June 28. The dress code for the event is all white. A great line-up of artists will also perform live at the event. This includes Ayetian, Skinny Fabulous, Trilla-G, Mr Mention, Noah Powa, DJ Tero, Asap Brandon + Charnelle, SG Prezidential, DJ Cut-I, and DJ Danglez. The event will be hosted by Sister Sensia.
Attendees can select between VIP and VVIP tickets. Both these packages will include general event amenities. These include on-site parking (subject to availability), access to general admission areas and facilities, staffed and dedicated restroom facilities, and entry to the main event space with entertainment and performances.
VIP Package
The VIP package, priced at EC$500, includes fast track entry, access to premium bars, and a prime stage view. Guests can also enjoy food options like sushi and sweet treats along with a nice lounge area.
Fast-track VIP entrance
Access to premium bars with top-shelf drinks
Spacious party deck with a clear stage view
White Sands souvenir cup
Sushi bar and sweet treats station
Variety of themed food options
Comfortable lounge-style setting
VVIP Package
The VVIP package, priced at EC$650-EC$675, offers a private lounge. Guests will be welcomed by cold scented towels. They can enjoy a premium seafood bar, reserved tables with set staff, and champagne service for a truly luxurious experience.
Fast-track VVIP entrance
Cold scented towel service on arrival
Exclusive decorated lounge with prime stage view
Reserved tables with dedicated waitstaff
Champagne service (premium bottles available)
Premium seafood bar featuring fresh oysters
Tequila cocktail bar and specialty party shots
More private and upscale environment
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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