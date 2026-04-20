2026-04-20 15:27:19
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White Sands Cabo Mexico Festival returns to St. Kitts with music and luxury experiences

The White Sands Cabo Mexico Festival takes place June 21 at Carambola Beach, St. Kitts, featuring music, food, live performances and VIP experiences.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: White Sands Cabo Mexico Festival is going to take place on Sunday, June 21, at Carambola Beach Club, Frigate Bay, St. Kitts. The event promises a mix of music, food and luxury experiences, along with an energetic atmosphere, live performances and organized entertainment throughout the day.

The event will also feature a White Swimsuit Competition on June 21 and June 28. The dress code for the event is all white. A great line-up of artists will also perform live at the event. This includes Ayetian, Skinny Fabulous, Trilla-G, Mr Mention, Noah Powa, DJ Tero, Asap Brandon + Charnelle, SG Prezidential, DJ Cut-I, and DJ Danglez. The event will be hosted by Sister Sensia.

Attendees can select between VIP and VVIP tickets. Both these packages will include general event amenities. These include on-site parking (subject to availability), access to general admission areas and facilities, staffed and dedicated restroom facilities, and entry to the main event space with entertainment and performances.

VIP Package

The VIP package, priced at EC$500, includes fast track entry, access to premium bars, and a prime stage view. Guests can also enjoy food options like sushi and sweet treats along with a nice lounge area.

  • Fast-track VIP entrance

  • Access to premium bars with top-shelf drinks

  • Spacious party deck with a clear stage view

  • White Sands souvenir cup

  • Sushi bar and sweet treats station

  • Variety of themed food options

  • Comfortable lounge-style setting

VVIP Package

The VVIP package, priced at EC$650-EC$675, offers a private lounge. Guests will be welcomed by cold scented towels. They can enjoy a premium seafood bar, reserved tables with set staff, and champagne service for a truly luxurious experience.

  • Fast-track VVIP entrance

  • Cold scented towel service on arrival

  • Exclusive decorated lounge with prime stage view

  • Reserved tables with dedicated waitstaff

  • Champagne service (premium bottles available)

  • Premium seafood bar featuring fresh oysters

  • Tequila cocktail bar and specialty party shots

  • More private and upscale environment

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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