Dominica named Caribbean’s fastest-growing tourism destination by TravelPulse

Visitor arrivals rose 15% in 2025, with strong growth in both overnight stays and cruise passengers, reflecting Dominica’s expanding appeal for wellness, adventure, and sustainable travel.

Dominica: TravelPulse, one of the world’s leading travel industry news platforms, has named Dominica as one of the Caribbean’s fastest-growing destinations. This showcased the island’s increasing global recognition in terms of tourism performance, major infrastructure developments, and commitment to sustainable growth.

Director of Tourism and CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams, said that Dominica is entering a major phase of tourism growth. “We are seeing strong visitor growth, major investment in national infrastructure, and increasing global interest in destinations centered on authenticity, wellness, sustainability, and meaningful experiences,” she added.

The island reported a significant increase in visitor arrivals. According to the CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, there was an increase of 15% in 2025 in arrivals, reaching a total of 496,635 visitors from 432,989 in 2024. This growth included both overnight guests and cruise ship passengers, which is a sign of increasing international interest in the destination.

Overnight arrivals increased by 19% to 99,846 visitors surpassing pre-pandemic numbers and signals a strong recovery for the tourism sector. The positive momentum continued in 2026, with the first quarter recording a 10% growth in overnight arrivals as compared to the same period in the previous year.

Cruise tourism also played a large part in the island’s success. From October 2025 to April 2026, 409,761 cruise passengers visited the island, representing a 23% growth from the previous year. This also marked the best cruise performance of the island in over a decade.

Tourism authorities lauded Dominica’s special appeal as a destination for nature, wellness, adventure, and authentic experiences. The island has also positioned itself as a premier Caribbean destination through its successful “Nature of Love” campaign.

The publication also highlighted Dominica’s transformative phase and the development of large-scale projects to reshape its tourism sector. These include world’s longest mono cable car, and the world’s first Sperm Whale Reserve.

These projects are expected to improve the island’s appeal to global travelers, while also promoting sustainable growth.

“Across the island, resorts and boutique properties continue evolving to meet growing traveler demand for wellness, culinary, and experiential travel. Recent developments include expanded wellness programming at InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, immersive culinary experiences at Secret Bay, and sustainability-focused offerings at Sea Cliff Eco Cottages and Ocean Oasis Hotel,” shared the publication.