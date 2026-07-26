One killed, two injured in triple shooting in Belize's Cayo District

Police are investigating a triple shooting in Unitedville Village that left one man dead and two others injured, while detectives continue searching for the gunman responsible for the attack.

Belize: A triple shooting took place in the Unitedville Village of Cayo District on Saturday night that killed one person and left two others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Denvoy Feliciano Bartley from Banak Street, Belize City. He was traveling with his twin brother and another man near the village bus stop when they were approached by an armed man. The gunman opened fire at the group before fleeing the scene.

The three men had been on an errand at the time they were attacked. They were rushed to Western Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Bartley succumbed to his injuries the next day, but the two others remain in the hospital. No other information has been provided about their condition.

Bartley was a repeated victim of gun violence. He narrowly escaped another gun attack in April 2021 in Belize City. Bartley was also charged with the murder of Lionel Budna in 2023. But the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions terminated the case by entering nolle prosequi in November 2024. As a result, he was set free after a one-year remand.

The police are currently investigating the shooting on Saturday night. The detectives are trying to ascertain the reason for the incident and the people behind it.

No arrests have been made yet, while the police are also appealing to the citizens for any information that may solve the case.

Locals have been sharing their sympathies for the victims on social media. One individual said, “RIP lee man mein this one hit hard condolences to the family mein,” while another person stated, “Maybe his death is related to a gang attack, mein survived the first time but not the second. Leave that to the police.”