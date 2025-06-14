Brazil-Caribbean Summit 2025 highlights climate, connectivity and regional unity

Brazil: Caribbean leaders met in Brazil-Caribbean Summit 2025, with the central focus to enhance collaboration between Brazil and the Caribbean. The topics discussed during the meeting included climate change, food and nutritional security, energy transition, risk and disaster management and connectivity between the countries through air, road and marine means.

The summit, held on the 13th of June, 2025 brought together 16 member countries of the CARICOM community, in the capital of Brazil, Brasilia, to forge stronger ties, and strengthen partnerships between the countries.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of 20 countries with 15 Member States and five associated members, the community was established in 1973 it is made up mostly Small Island Developing States.

The summit was held along with the fifty-fifth annual meeting in the margins of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the meeting included heads of delegation and leaders from CARICOM, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

The President of Brazil says the summit is aimed to strengthen dialogue and promote integrated action for the benefit of all nations.

The summit assembled the CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett praised the President of Brazil for his leadership that has brought many good things to Brazil, appreciating the President of Brazil for his support to the small island nations in the Caribbean.

She continued in her address to raise concerns over the climate situation of the Caribbean saying that the islands have the lowest emissions of greenhouse gasses but they turn out to be the most affected by floods and unusual rainfall patterns in the regions. The matter is not only something that we can keep on debating on for it is already happening in the Caribbean.

In attendance was the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, who addressed the action that Guyana has taken in order to increase trade between Guyana and Northern Brazil by constructing a road that leads up to Lathem the town that shares a border with Northern Brazil saying this new road expected to position Guyana as the major transport hub in the region.

Also in attendance was the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley who is also the chairman of CARICOM, made her address to the countries during the meeting stressing and calling for a re-open of the dialogue on scientifically informed answers on environmental and security challenges, as well as a sustained alliance between the countries in order to address the damage on the environment. To address the environmental damages the chairman called for a new agreement equivalent to the past successful international agreements between the countries.