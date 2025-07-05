Saturday, 5th July 2025
Jamaica: 31-year-old Abaqio Gooden arrested for assaulting woman after forcibly entering her home

He is facing charges of burglary, rape, and assault after being captured by his neighbors and handed over to the police.

Jamaica: A 31-year old Abaqio Gooden also known as Bobby is in police custody after he had reportedly forced his way into a woman’s securely locked house about 10:00 pm on June 27. 

According to the reports, he is facing charges of burglary, rape, and assault after he was captured by his neighbours and handed over to the police. Allegedly the man forced entry into the house around 10:00 pm while she was sleeping. 

The Savanna-la-Mar police report that the woman from the district of Westmoreland woke up from a loud noise after she had securely locked up her house and was in bed. As she opened her eyes and lifted her head she saw Gooden, a labourer of Georges Plain, Westmoreland forcefully kicking her front door. 

Reportedly Gooden managed to enter the house, forced himself on her, and sexually assaulted her afterwards and proceeded to threaten her to not tell her what he had done. 

On Saturday, June 28 the members of the community banded together and handed Gooden over to the authorities. 

On July 3, Thursday Gooden was charged with burglary, rape and sexual assault that resulted in bodily harm after he was questioned by the the Savanna-la-Mar police. His court date is set to be arranged soon. 

The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, although according to information the two are believed to have been neighbors. 

Citizens took to social media to praise the act of the community 

Monica Walker

