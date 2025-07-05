Saint Lucia vows action amid surge in criminal activities, assures public of heightened security measures

The law enforcers highlighted that they have intensified efforts to combat the recent surge in homicides and gun violence across the country.

Saint Lucia: The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) have issued a statement following the recent homicides and criminal activities that have been progressing in the country, acknowledging the public's concerns over the issues. Assuring the citizens of Saint Lucia that the police force is fully mobilized and committed to restore calm and public confidence in the community.

The law enforcers noted that it has intensified its efforts to address the recent surge of homicides and gun violence taking place within the country, as they have increased monitoring and patrol in all areas, as well as conducted targeted operations.

The statement follows the speculations and fear over the recent shooting that took place over a span of 4 days in Dennery District leaving 2 dead and 2 with gun injuries. The police have since then managed to capture multiple of the culprits involved in the recent homicide cases that have been happening around Saint Lucia

The police force is requesting the public to cooperate, as it is vital, as it is very critical to capturing the assailants that are still in the streets. RSLPF has intensified its security operations, asking the citizens to use the various platforms to provide information regarding the recent incidents or any criminal activity including dialing the anonymous Criminal Hotline at 555 and using the application to share information or report criminal activities.

The statement further thanked some of the citizens for their cooperation and aiding in the capturing of some of the assailants of the different criminal cases. Noting the advancing of the ongoing investigations and capturing of the criminals was done due to their due diligence of sharing timely information. Leading to solving some of the cases thus far.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force cautioned those who break the law that persistent involvement in crime will result in strict consequences.

The police statement also highlighted the concerns and fear that has struck the citizens of Saint Lucia over the recent criminal activities in the country. But they are committed to ensuring protection of all the citizens, asking the citizens to remain vigilant as safety and order are a shared responsibility and they need their support as they work to create a safer environment.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) concluded the statement by assuring to provide the public with regular updates over some of the investigations that are still in progress.