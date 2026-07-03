Belize: Man charged with attempted murder after Orange Walk shooting

Belize: A man has been charged with attempted murder after a drive-by-shooting left another man injured in Orange Walk Town, Guadalupe Street, on Sunday, June 28. The Belize Police Department said that the shooting took place at around 3:05 am.

According to investigators, a grey four-door vehicle was traveling west between a night club and an auto parts store. A black car tried to overtake from the left side and started firing several shots before speeding away.

The driver of the gray car continued driving and later found that one of the passengers was shot during the attack. He brought the 28-year-old Eric Martinez, a laborer from Trial Farm Village, to the Northern Regional Hospital.

Police found Martinez with bullet wounds to his right shoulder and right side of his neck. He received medical attention and was later transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for further care.

Crime scene investigators examined the area and the vehicle. They also recovered several spent shell casings.

During the investigation, police detained 46-year-old David Gabourel, a business man from Orange Walk Town. He was informed of the report, cautioned, and advised of his constitutional rights. Police said that the suspect chose to remain silent.

The officers from the BPD also searched his home and car but found nothing illegal or related to the incident.

After collecting witness statements and carrying out further investigations, the police secured a warrant and officially indicted Gabourel for attempted murder. The case has been taken to court as the investigation is still ongoing.

Netizens are questioning several gaps in the story on social media. One local said, “Must be there more to the story why someone would shoot for no reason until they are crazy.”

Another person stated, “Thank lord the victim survived but let’s hope the police carries out proper investigation.”