Jamaica: Three men charged over fatal shooting of teacher in St Catherine

Police allege the victim was intercepted on Gordon Boulevard before two of the suspects got out of a car and opened fire.

Jamaica: Three men have been charged on Friday, February 13, in connection with the fatal shooting of Damion Dunn, a 44-year-old male teacher and building consultant, on February 9, in Gordon Pen, St Catherine.

The authorities of the St Catherine North Division confirmed the charges include murder, conspiracy to murder, usage of firearm to commit an offence, possession of illegal firearm, and being part of a criminal organisation.

The suspects have been identified as Tyrick Fennell also known as 'Six', a garbage collector of Palmers Cross, Clarendon, 46-year-old Wilber Edwards also known as "Twin" or "Rolex", resident of Lyssons, St Thomas and 25-year-old Jevarne Swimmer, otherwise called as 'Razor', also from Lyssons.

According to police reports, all three were charged in the presence of their attorneys on Thursday, after the interrogation session in which the officers asked questions and about the details of the incident.

Officers alleged that the incident took place on February 9, at around 7:52 p.m., when the victim was travelling along the Gordon Boulevard in Gordon Pen area while driving his 2017 Suzuki Grand Vitara sports utility vehicle.

Reportedly, when the victim arrived at the section of the roadway, suddenly three accused who were travelling on the same road in a Toyota Axio motor car intercepted the victim.

After that, out of three suspects two suspects named Swimmer and Fennell who were carrying handguns came out from the car and started firing at the victim's vehicle which resulted in the fatal injuries of Damion Dunn.

The men then fled the scene of the incident in the same vehicle driven by the third accused Edwards. Authorities were contacted at the scene, where on arrival officers immediately transported the victim to the Spanish Town Hospital, for medical attention.

At the hospital, the victim was initially treated by the doctors but later succumbed to his injuries. Since then the authorities launched a probe into the matter and arrested three suspects who were later charged.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

