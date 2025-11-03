Antigua’s One Nation Music Fest returns in January 2026, promises epic Caribbean experience 

The organizers announced a refreshed festival with new vibes, top artists, and the theme “One People, One Love, One Nation.”

Antigua and Barbuda: The highly anticipated One Nation Music Festival is back, bigger, bolder and rebranded for 2026. The event will feature two unforgettable nights of pure Caribbean energy and world class entertainment, taking place on January 10 and 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

While announcing the development, the organisers said that this year, they are turning up the vibes with a fresh new look, an epic artist lineup that is 99% loaded and a revamped festival experience which celebrates One People, One Love, ONE NATION!

From Antigua to the world, One Nation celebrates everything which makes the region electric including the sound, people and passion.

The organisers said that the 2026 lineup is reported to be "99% LOADED," but specific artist details were not yet publicly confirmed as of early November 2025. They said that the list will be unveiled soon along with the information related to the tickets.

This will mark the 2nd edition of the festival as it launched in 2025 as the first ever music festival to take place in Antigua and Barbuda. The festival will be featuring international and local artists across two nights of music.

The festival showcases a range of musical styles, with the 2025 event featuring a mix of Soca, reggae, dancehall, soft rock, and bouyon on one night and a dedicated gospel music night. The festival has attracted prominent headliners. The 2025 event included Barrington Levy and Shenseea on the mainstream night, and Pastor Donnie McClurkin and Pastor Tim Godfrey on the gospel night.

A key focus of the festival is also to showcase local and regional talent, with Antiguan artists and choirs performing alongside international acts. The festival was described as "bigger, bolder, and rebranded" for 2026.

The government officials are expecting to welcome a number of visitors for the One Nation Music Festival which they expect will provide a major boost to the overall tourism sector and the economy as a whole.