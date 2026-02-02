Jamaica: 48-hour curfew imposed in Shelter Rock after woman shot dead in Spanish Town

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating the case and has identified the victim as 42-year-old hairdresser Camille Kerr of Jones Pen in Beacon Hill, Spanish Town.

Jamaica: The death of a 42-year-old woman who was shot to death on Sunday, February 1, in Shelter Rock, Spanish Town, St Catherine, resulted in a 48-hour curfew in the Shelter Rock community to maintain order and facilitate investigations.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch said that they are probing the matter and identified the victim as 42-year-old Camille Kerr, a hairdresser of Jones Pen in Beacon Hill, Spanish Town.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the officers from the Spanish Town police station received a report by the residents of Jones Pen in Beacon Hill, Spanish Town that around 1:00 a.m., they heard loud sounds believed to be gunshots.

Responding to which the officers arrived at the scene where they discovered the body of the victim Camille Kerr was lying lifeless along the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Following which, the officers immediately took her to the nearby Spanish Town Hospital, where on arrival she was pronounced dead by the doctors. Later she was also transported to the mortuary where the post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Since then the officers of the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter, while ordering a 48-hour curfew in the Shelter Rock community to maintain order and facilitate investigations.

Authorities stated that the curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 1, after the incident and is scheduled to remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 3. They further stated that no motive behind the shooting has been discovered by the officers as they are continuing their investigation.

The incident shocked the community of Spanish Town as people are showing their concern over the increased crime in the nation. Many people also took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Joel Gobourne commented “I guess that they really want to be number one on the map, not in the case of good things but in terms of bad things like crime or criminal activities.”