Dominica: 24-year-old drowns to death while swimming in Soufriere

While the young man faced difficulties while swimming the locals tried to rescue him.

Dominica: A 24-year-old from Mahaut, Dominica has reportedly drowned while swimming near the jetty at Soufriere on Monday. The victim has been identified as Liam Douglas.

Reportedly, Douglas was swimming when he suddenly faced difficulties, following which locals tried to rescue him. He was successfully taken out from the submerged position, but he was in an unconscious stage.

The locals said that the victim Liam Douglas was resuscitated by a medical professional who was present at the scene following.

Liam was rushed to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital in a police vehicle where he received urgent medical attention in the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and was eventually admitted to Alford Ward.

However, the 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries later that evening around 7 pm and was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Drowning incidents rare in Dominica

While the waters in Dominica are considered one of the most safe in the Caribbean for a swim or dive, it is still unclear what led to the victim facing difficulties during his swim. The police said that are still conducting investigations into this tragic incident and are attempting to contact the family of the victim.

Meanwhile locals are expressing their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased through social media with several calling it a very ‘sad’ incident.

“So sad. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. God's comfort and strength in this difficult time,” wrote a user named Theresa George while another user said, “I think the churches and villages should come together and pray and break that evil spirit of death that is hovering around the community… sigh.”