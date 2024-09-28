3 charged in brutal assault at CPL game in Guyana, security tightened for future matches

Guyana: Three individuals have been officially charged in connection with the brutal assault during a CPL match that left a patron critically injured.



The incident took place on Wednesday at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana during a match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals.



The incident, which was captured on a cell phone, helped the Guyana Police Force in conducting a thorough investigation and charging the ones responsible for the brutal incident.



According to the information, a spectator was seen being stomped on by several men as he lay on the ground. The individual was rushed to the hospital, where he received treatment for critical injuries.



As the incident sparked a sense of anger across the community with people calling out the officials to take action, the Guyana Police Force released an official statement ensuring that there will be stringent security measures and beefed-up Police presence (uniform and plain clothes) at the Guyana National Stadium for the remainder of the CPL matches in Guyana.



The statement added that even on Wednesday, the required security posture was in place in the stadium both outside and inside the premises, but additional measures will be in place to mitigate any recurrence.



After the assault, the arrest was made, following which the charges were preferred on Friday, September 27, 2024.



The three individuals who have been charged and appeared in court yesterday are Keron Williams, 29, and Trevon Williams, 31, both from Annadale, ECD, (charged with the offense 'Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm') and a 28-year-old resident of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), (charged with the offense 'Assault Peace Officer').



The suspects appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court #3 before Magistrate Dylon Bess and pleaded not guilty to the charges placed.



Meanwhile, Sereste Brittlebank and Keron Williams were both released on $80,000 and $20,000 bail respectively while Trevon Williams was released on $60,000 bail. The matter has now been adjourned to October 3 for trial.