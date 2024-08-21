Demerara Distillers launches exclusive El Dorado Rum to mark 12-year partnership with CPL

Guyana-based Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), on Monday evening, launched the El Dorado Master Blender 2024 Special Edition Rum to celebrate its 12 years as the official spirit of the Caribbean Premier League. The special event during which the exclusive rum was unveiled was held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.



According to the information, the rum is aged for 12 years, much like El Dorado’s enduring partnership with CPL, and is a unique blend of carefully selected marques from the historical Port Mourant Double Wooden Pot Still, Versailles Single Wooden Pot Still, the Uitvlugt French Savalle Still, and the Diamond Coffey Still.



The El Dorado Master Blender Special Edition Rum is said to have embodied the essence of DDL’s long lasting 12-year collaboration with CPL- a journey which was marked by passion, commitment and numerous unforgettable moments.



During the launch ceremony, the Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited, Komal Samaroo noted that rum is part of the history of this country as indeed sugar was and cricket was the game that was promoted by the sugar industry.



“The sugar industry promoted and built cricket in Guyana, so rum and cricket are related to the sugar industry, and so when the CPL started here in the region 12 years ago, we thought that this is a good time for us to link our rum brand to the game of cricket because we produce so many great players who have made their names on the global cricket stage,” he outlined.



Samaroo continued to say that he aims to contribute towards Caribbean producing great rums and great cricketers. He also noted that rum is now available at local retail outlets and Duty-Free Shops.



He added that this limited edition rum represents more than a decade of collaborative spirit and dedication between El Dorado and the CPL, showcasing the rich heritage and flavours from the brand.



The unveiling of this special drink marks a huge development between the relationship that DDL and CPL carries and it will also offer the huge number of cricket enthusiasts arriving in Guyana for CPL finals to have a taste of this exclusive rum.



Notably, the Caribbean Premier League will kick start on August 29 and will continue through October 6 with matches taking place across different venues in the Caribbean. Guyana will be hosting 10 matches of CPL between September 20 and October 6.