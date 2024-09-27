Violence erupts at CPL match in Guyana, leaving 1 critical: 4 suspects in custody

The suspects were seen pushing several men inside the stadium and causing chaos while many others were trying to stop them.

Guyana: An exciting cricket match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals turned out to be bizarre after four men brutally assaulted another man. The incident took place on Wednesday at Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match.

According to the information, the incident left a male in critical condition after four males chose violence and beat him almost to death. The incident has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean region, with cricket fans calling out for banning Guyana from hosting such prestigious matches.

It is being reported that the victim was assaulted after the match ended, which the Guyana Amazon Warriors won. The brutal beating was captured by another patron on his cell phone, which shows the severity of the attack.

The police also said that four men are now in police custody in connection with the beating incident as they were identified through the video, which is now going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, several netizens are also taking to Facebook to call out for increased security measures at CPL games, particularly in Guyana.

People are also saying that Guyanese people don’t know anything about sportsmanship which is why the country should not be allowed to host such matches.

“Guyana knows nothing about good sportsmanship. They are showing the world how they behave. The final should not be held there,” wrote a user named Sandra Samad, while another user named Kowshall said, “Until they can stop this foolishness, it time to restrict Guyana from hosting these events.”

A user named Barry Mamman expressed his concern to the CPL committee and said, “Sir, why the CPL committee constantly allowing games to be played, when it clearly shows that the safety and security for patrons and visitors are being compromised? Definitely in the contract HSSE is of foremost priority. Please respond accordingly.”

While the incident has left Guyana with a negative image, the police officials are expressing their commitment and saying that proper investigation would be done into the matter to ensure that it never repeats again.