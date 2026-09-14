PM Drew’s health scare puts spotlight on four years of tireless public service

Speaking from Florida, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew confirmed that he suffered a stroke and said he has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew officially confirmed that he had a stroke at the end of August 2026. The Prime Minister revealed the incident on September 13, 2026, after weeks of care abroad.

Speaking on a video from Florida, U.S., PM Drew declared that he was discharged from the hospital and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. He also thanked well-wishers across St. Kitts and Nevis and the world for their prayers and support.

The Prime Minister was admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre on August 30, 2026, after complaining of nausea, vomiting, neck pain, a slight headache, and dizziness.

Dr. Drew was evacuated to Martinique for further treatment and then to Florida on September 2, 2026.

Sources close to the Prime Minister revealed that he suffered the illness as a result of a taxing professional schedule.

For years, Dr Drew has pushed himself hard to promote the needs and interests of St. Kitts and Nevis. In addition to being a politician, Dr. Drew, a trained medical doctor, has maintained a highly active public schedule involving overseas engagements, meetings and regular inspections of development projects across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister has always maintained a very rigorous work regime, travelling constantly and inspecting worksites on both islands. He preferred to see things for himself rather than rely on reports from his ministers.

Since entering office, he has remained focused on his vision of improving the lives of the people and building a safer, stronger and more secure country. His work has involved engaging with ministers, developing strategies, introducing new initiatives, launching projects and remaining closely connected with communities across St. Kitts and Nevis. He has consistently made himself available to the people and remained involved in the work required to move the country forward.

Sources claim that Dr Drew has never treated his responsibilities as a burden but he has continued to give his time, energy and attention to the country and has been working round the clock since the past four years to ensure that the needs of the people are addressed.

Amid his dedication and public service, he overlooked his health which led him to suffering a stroke.

Colleagues and aides noted that he did not slow down in the days leading up to his illness. He continued to conduct his duties and attend on-site inspections of various development projects.

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has been looking over the Federal Cabinet on Drew's behalf. The Cabinet Secretariat reports that governance, and social and economic development across the Federation, continue uninterrupted.