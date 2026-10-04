2026-10-04 14:01:24
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Jamaica: Man dies after police shooting in Clarendon, INDECOM investigates

A man died at May Pen Hospital after being shot during an encounter with police on Four Paths main road in Clarendon, with investigators examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A man was shot dead by police personnel in an alleged altercation in Clarendon, Jamaica on 3 October 2026. The victim, yet to be identified, was allegedly armed when confronted by police on the Four Paths main road at about noon.

According to the reports, the police noted that the man fired at them as they were about to search him.

He was shot and immediately taken to the May Pen Hospital, where he later died on the afternoon of October 3, 2026. Officials confirmed that they recovered a firearm from the scene.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the matter. The shooting comes after several fatal police shootings in recent days.

On September 22, 2026, a man was shot dead by police in Balaclava, St Elizabeth, in an alleged altercation.

Protesters later stormed parts of the town including the toll plaza on the Speculation Road, demanding justice for the killing.

On September 18, 2026, another victim was shot dead in Seaford Town, Westmoreland, during a joint police-military operation.

Residents in the parish disputed the police version of the killing.

These incidents have raised serious concerns among the Jamaicans as a user commented, “Every week it's another one. Police say gun was found, and maybe so, but mi just want the investigation to be fair and open. Jamaicans tired of the killing, whether it's from criminals or any other side. We need peace in Clarendon.”

Another user commented, “Another one. When is this going to stop, on both sides?”

According to the reports, more than 220 persons have been killed by security forces in Jamaica as of October 2026. Further investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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