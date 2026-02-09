Grenada’s Shaquane Toussaint named US College Athlete of the week

Grenada: Shaquane Toussaint from Mount Rodney, St Patrick, and a student of Mustangs athlete programme, has made an impressive start to his college career, by gaining national attention in the first term as a student-athlete at Monroe University. The native of Grenada earned this title on February 2, after two consecutive victories at Boston University’s John Thomas Terrier Classic.

He was recognized for his performance and received the Athlete of the Week honors from a prestigious national organization called the US Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). This organization represents collegiate coaches across the United States of America.

Other than Monroe, only two athletes have received this honor, both male and female, highlighting the competitive and selective nature of the title. The other two winners of this title from Mustangs are Mohlouwa Koos Molutsi (2022) and Jaymes Dennison (2016).

Toussaint was also named the season’s indoor NJCAA leader after both his victories at Boston University. He began his first activity as a leader on Saturday, February 7, with the invitational 400 meters. Monroe also topped the second section in 46.42 seconds, which gave him the lead overall and placed him at the 12th spot on the all-time NJCAA indoor performance chart.

Mustangs athlete programme

The former Mac Donald College (Sauteurs) student is a member of the men’s track and field team at the university for the Mustangs athlete programme. There are 26 teams involved in the university’s athlete program, consisting of 9 different sports, out of which 19 are varsity/junior varsity programs.

There is also a Monroe University marching band that participates on the New Rochelle campus and is known and competes at the NJCAA Division I level. Further, the Monroe Express on the Bronx campus has seven teams competing at the NJCAA Division III level.