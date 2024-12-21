Saint Lucia govt hands cheques worth $430,000 to fishers

The cheques were distributed to multiple beneficiaries during a special handover ceremony hosted on Thursday.

Saint Lucia has provided an EC$430,000 Recovery Support Package support to licensed boat owners and fishers of Soufriere on Thursday.

The Government facilitated the support as the fishers endured significant setbacks earlier this year, including a dangerous storm damage to fishing vessels in February. While in July again Hurricane Beryl again caused extensive damage to several fishers, and their assets.

During the handover ceremony, the Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre called his “Government caring” and giving people “a helping hand”.

He further encouraged all the fisherfolk and boat operators to get their licenses and secure their assets and livelihoods.

Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, it was reported that the Prime Minister along with Member of Parliament for Soufriere, Emma Hippolyte took a tour of the impacted communities and witnessed the level of damage sustained by the entire community.

At that time, the leaders assured the fishers that they will be provided with assistance to revive their lifestyles.

Meanwhile, the assistance of $430,000 has been made possible through Minister of Agriculture Alfred Prospere who coordinate and provided the critical support to several licensed boat owners and fishers impacted by the severe weather events.

Reportedly, the food security of Saint Lucia highly depends on the fishers and the farmers which is why the government has expressed its commitment to continue directly support and resources towards the development of agriculture sector.

This recent assistance provided by the government has also been lauded by the citizens, several of which took to Facebook to appreciate the Prime Minister.

A user named Norman Edward said, “Always for the people, all the people, particularly ordinary hard-working St Lucians. Keep moving. We are coming,” while another user noted, “Well done the people deserve this gesture.”

Impact of Hurricane Beryl on Saint Lucia fishers

In July 2024, Category five Hurricane Beryl severely damaged fishing assets in Soufriere, Saint Lucia which affected the ability of fishers to earn a living.

It was reported that the hurricane damaged many fishing vessels and also damaged natural ecosystems, such as coral reefs and mangroves, which are important for the local fishing industry.