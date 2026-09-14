PM Drew out of hospital, says health and rehabilitation progressing well

Dr Drew said he is recovering in Florida after suffering a vertebral artery stroke and has delegated his responsibilities to Cabinet ministers during his rehabilitation.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has confirmed that he suffered a stroke which was caused by a dissection of one of the arteries at the back of his brain. The statement was made as he provided his first detailed public update on his health and ongoing recovery.

In a video message to citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis as well as well-wishers across the region and internationally, Dr Drew said that he is now out of hospital in Florida and is undergoing rehabilitation.

“After all of the analysis, I suffered a stroke. This stroke was a dissection of one of the arteries in the back of my brain called the vertebral artery,” the Prime Minister said.

Despite the seriousness of the medical episode, Dr Drew said the impact on his physical and mental functions has been well managed.

“As you can see, physically I can move all my limbs, speak well. My mentation, my coordination, my intelligence have been well,” he said.

Dr Drew said he has since left the hospital and is continuing occupational and other rehabilitative therapy, which he described as progressing “extremely well”. He added that both mentally, psychologically and physically, he is doing significantly better than the nature of the illness might suggest.

The Prime Minister credited his recovery to the medical care he received, his overall health before the stroke and his faith.

He said his blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure had been well controlled and described his baseline health as “extremely robust and strong”, which he believes contributed to his rapid recovery.

Dr Drew also praised the medical team at the Joseph N. France General Hospital and said that the treatment he received during the critical first hour helped stabilise him before he travelled overseas for further care.

“I want to reiterate my appreciation for the staff at JNF that did such an excellent job in making sure that the first hour, the golden hour, that I was well taken care of,” he said.

He also thanked medical professionals in Martinique including Dr Dabo as well as those treating him at Baptist Health in Florida. The Prime Minister further expressed appreciation to the French Ambassador, EU Ambassador, the honorary consul of Dominica in Martinique and the United States Embassy in Barbados for their assistance.

Government functioning smoothly during Dr Drew’s absence

Dr Drew also sought to reassure the public that the government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains fully operational during his recovery. He said contingency arrangements had been established from the beginning of his administration to ensure continuity in the event of emergencies or unexpected disruptions.

“This administration is a mature and serious administration. We have multiple contingency plans in place, from the worst-case scenario to a minor disruption,” he said.

According to Dr Drew, while he was in hospital he met with the full Cabinet and explained the plan moving forward and delegated his responsibilities to the relevant ministers.

He said he has continued monitoring the Government's work and described the transition as “extremely smooth”.

“All of my responsibilities are delegated to the pertinent ministers. And I want to say thus far I've been monitoring, they are doing a very good job,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley is currently serving as Acting Prime Minister. Dr Drew thanked Hanley and the Cabinet for ensuring that the Government continues functioning and delivering services during his absence.

He said the situation demonstrated that the administration had prepared for unexpected circumstances and remained stable despite his sudden illness.

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to returning to St. Kitts and Nevis, resuming leadership of the Cabinet, returning to Parliament and reconnecting with the people of Constituency Number Eight. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the work of his administration and delivering for the entire Federation.