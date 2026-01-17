Trinidad: Three-year-old suddenly dies hours after eating pizza 

Trinidad and Tobago: A three-year-old child was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital during the early hours of Monday, January 12, 2026, after being found unresponsive at his home. The family of the child said that despite urgent efforts by relatives and medical personal he was pronounced that shortly before 6 AM.

According to the information received by the family members, Omarie became ill suddenly on the night of Sunday around 8:30 pm after eating dinner which included pepperoni pizza and pineapple pizza.

Later that evening, the child’s mother reported that he complained of pain his his dead and stomach and his condition became worse as the night progressed. He was last seen alive by the parents sometime after 2 am while he was still complaining of discomfort. When later checked by the family around 4 am, the child was found unresponsive and soaked in vomit which prompted his family to rush him to the hospital.

Omarie was taken to the hospital where several attempts to rescue him were made but he was officially pronounced dead by a medical official around 5 48 am.

Later, a postmortem examination was conducted by pathologist Dr Hubert Daisley who told that the child died from a combination of cerebral oedema, aspiration pneumonitis as well as a lower respiratory tract infection.

In simple terms, the doctors explained that the cerebral oedema means the child’s brain became dangerously swollen and this condition usually rapidly interfere with breathing and heart function particularly in young children.

Aspiration pneumonitis occurs when vomit enters the lungs, severely restricting breathing, a particularly dangerous situation for toddlers with small airways. The lower respiratory tract infection showed that Omarie was already battling a serious chest infection, which likely weakened his body and reduced his ability to survive the sudden medical crisis.

Taken together, the findings suggest that Omarie became critically ill, vomited, struggled to breathe and then collapsed. Toxicology tests are still pending, and forensic examinations are ongoing to determine whether any harmful substance may have contributed to his condition. Investigators say the exact trigger for his rapid decline remains unknown at this time.