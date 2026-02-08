St Kitts sees strong cruise arrivals in early February
Port records show 17 cruise ships arriving within the first seven days of February 2026.
St Kitts and Nevis: Seventeen cruise ships have arrived in St Kitts in the first seven days of February 2026. These vessels include - Valiant Lady (Feb 2), Silver Ray (Feb 2), Seabourn Ovation (Feb 2), Marella Discovery 2 (Feb 2), SeaDream II (Feb 3), Arvia (Feb 3), AIDAsol (Feb 3), Grand Princess (Feb 3), Mein Schiff 2 (Feb 4), MSC Explora 1 (Feb 4), Celebrity Apex (Feb 4), Vidanta Elegant (Feb 5), Marella Voyager (Feb 5), and Celebrity Beyond (Feb 5), Costa Pacifica (Feb 6), Silver Spirit (Feb 7) and Costa Fascinosa (Feb 7).
According to the cruise schedule for February 2026, the island nation of St Kitts will be welcoming another 64 cruise ships by the end of February. These vessels will bring along thousands of passengers, who will boost tourism, overall economy, and local businesses like tour guides, taxi operators, hotel owners, restaurants, vendors, and craft stores.
Cruise Schedule February 2026
Sunday, February 8: Norwegian Gem
Sunday, February 8: Star Seeker
Sunday, February 8: Norwegian Getaway
Monday, February 9: Seabourn Ovation
Monday, February 9: Valiant Lady
Monday, February 9: Koningsdam
Tuesday, February 10: Viking Sea
Tuesday, February 10: Oceania Nautica
Tuesday, February 10: AIDA Blu
Wednesday, February 11: MSC Virtuosa
Thursday, February 12: Grand Princess
Thursday, February 12: Silver Ray
Thursday, February 12: Wind Spirit
Thursday, February 12: Le Bellot
Thursday, February 12: Sea Cloud II
Friday, February 13: Norwegian Sky
Friday, February 13: Oceania Allura
Saturday, February 14: Marella Discovery
Saturday, February 14: Costa Fascinosa
Sunday, February 15: CFC Renaissance
Monday, February 16: SeaDream II
Monday, February 16: Grand Princess
Monday, February 16: Caribbean Princess
Tuesday, February 17: Arvia
Tuesday, February 17: Celebrity Eclipse
Tuesday, February 17: AIDAsol
Wednesday, February 18: Mein Schiff 2
Wednesday, February 18: Celebrity Apex
Wednesday, February 18: Allure of the Seas
Thursday, February 19: Star Flyer
Thursday, February 19: Seabourn Ovation
Thursday, February 19: Marella Explorer
Thursday, February 19: Marella Discovery
Thursday, February 19: Celebrity Beyond
Friday, February 20: Vidanta Elegant
Friday, February 20: Celebrity Ascent
Friday, February 20: Costa Pacifica
Saturday, February 21: Koningsdam
Saturday, February 21: Enchanted Princess
Saturday, February 21: Norwegian Sky
Saturday, February 21: Costa Fascinosa
Sunday, February 22: Star Seeker
Monday, February 23: Seabourn Ovation
Monday, February 23: Norwegian Gem
Monday, February 23: Brilliance of the Seas
Tuesday, February 24: Sea Cloud II
Tuesday, February 24: Viking Sea
Tuesday, February 24: AIDAblu
Wednesday, February 25: Brilliant Lady
Wednesday, February 25: MSC Virtuosa
Thursday, February 26: Vision of the Seas
Thursday, February 26: Sea Cloud
Thursday, February 26: Scarlet Lady
Thursday, February 26: Norwegian Getaway
Thursday, February 26: Celebrity Ascent
Friday, February 27: Vidanta Elegant
Friday, February 27: Fred Olsen Boletta
Saturday, February 28: Norwegian Sky
Saturday, February 28: Costa Fascinosa
Saturday, February 28: Norwegian Breakaway
Saturday, February 28: Ambience
