St Kitts sees strong cruise arrivals in early February

St Kitts and Nevis: Seventeen cruise ships have arrived in St Kitts in the first seven days of February 2026. These vessels include - Valiant Lady (Feb 2), Silver Ray (Feb 2), Seabourn Ovation (Feb 2), Marella Discovery 2 (Feb 2), SeaDream II (Feb 3), Arvia (Feb 3), AIDAsol (Feb 3), Grand Princess (Feb 3), Mein Schiff 2 (Feb 4), MSC Explora 1 (Feb 4), Celebrity Apex (Feb 4), Vidanta Elegant (Feb 5), Marella Voyager (Feb 5), and Celebrity Beyond (Feb 5), Costa Pacifica (Feb 6), Silver Spirit (Feb 7) and Costa Fascinosa (Feb 7).

According to the cruise schedule for February 2026, the island nation of St Kitts will be welcoming another 64 cruise ships by the end of February. These vessels will bring along thousands of passengers, who will boost tourism, overall economy, and local businesses like tour guides, taxi operators, hotel owners, restaurants, vendors, and craft stores.

Cruise Schedule February 2026

Sunday, February 8: Norwegian Gem

Sunday, February 8: Star Seeker

Sunday, February 8: Norwegian Getaway

Monday, February 9: Seabourn Ovation

Monday, February 9: Valiant Lady

Monday, February 9: Koningsdam

Tuesday, February 10: Viking Sea

Tuesday, February 10: Oceania Nautica

Tuesday, February 10: AIDA Blu

Wednesday, February 11: MSC Virtuosa

Thursday, February 12: Grand Princess

Thursday, February 12: Silver Ray

Thursday, February 12: Wind Spirit

Thursday, February 12: Le Bellot

Thursday, February 12: Sea Cloud II

Friday, February 13: Norwegian Sky

Friday, February 13: Oceania Allura

Saturday, February 14: Marella Discovery

Saturday, February 14: Costa Fascinosa

Sunday, February 15: CFC Renaissance

Monday, February 16: SeaDream II

Monday, February 16: Grand Princess

Monday, February 16: Caribbean Princess

Tuesday, February 17: Arvia

Tuesday, February 17: Celebrity Eclipse

Tuesday, February 17: AIDAsol

Wednesday, February 18: Mein Schiff 2

Wednesday, February 18: Celebrity Apex

Wednesday, February 18: Allure of the Seas

Thursday, February 19: Star Flyer

Thursday, February 19: Seabourn Ovation

Thursday, February 19: Marella Explorer

Thursday, February 19: Marella Discovery

Thursday, February 19: Celebrity Beyond

Friday, February 20: Vidanta Elegant

Friday, February 20: Celebrity Ascent

Friday, February 20: Costa Pacifica

Saturday, February 21: Koningsdam

Saturday, February 21: Enchanted Princess

Saturday, February 21: Norwegian Sky

Saturday, February 21: Costa Fascinosa

Sunday, February 22: Star Seeker

Monday, February 23: Seabourn Ovation

Monday, February 23: Norwegian Gem

Monday, February 23: Brilliance of the Seas

Tuesday, February 24: Sea Cloud II

Tuesday, February 24: Viking Sea

Tuesday, February 24: AIDAblu

Wednesday, February 25: Brilliant Lady

Wednesday, February 25: MSC Virtuosa

Thursday, February 26: Vision of the Seas

Thursday, February 26: Sea Cloud

Thursday, February 26: Scarlet Lady

Thursday, February 26: Norwegian Getaway

Thursday, February 26: Celebrity Ascent

Friday, February 27: Vidanta Elegant

Friday, February 27: Fred Olsen Boletta

Saturday, February 28: Norwegian Sky

Saturday, February 28: Costa Fascinosa

Saturday, February 28: Norwegian Breakaway

Saturday, February 28: Ambience