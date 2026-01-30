Carnival Venezia reschedules visit to St Kitts as part of Southern Caribbean Cruise

Carnival Venezia’s visit to St Kitts has been rescheduled as part of its 14-night Southern Caribbean cruise, with guests notified of the new arrival time while other ports of call remain unchanged.

St Kitts was initially scheduled to welcome Carnival Venezia on Wednesday, March 3, 2027, as a part of the ship’s 14-night Southern Caribbean cruise. However, Carnival Cruise Line has announced changes to this schedule along with its visit to Antigua and St Kitts a week prior, on February 24, 2027.

The port has not been cancelled and St Kitts will remain on the itinerary, with changes made only to the date and time of Carnival Venezia’s arrival. Guests who booked the cruise on this date have been notified, while all other ports of call remain the same.

The rescheduled time and dates for both St Kitts and Antigua will be announced to the public after Carnival Cruise Line finalizes the new schedule. This updated itinerary will be posted on the cruise line’s official website. Despite the sailing being a year away, guests are expected to have enough time to change any shore excursions or independent plans.

Carnival Venezia’s 14-night Southern Caribbean cruise will depart from Port Canaveral in Florida, United States, on February 21, 2027. The itinerary includes - St Kitts, Antigua, St Thomas, Dominica, Grenada, Barbados, St Maarten, and San Juan. No other changes to the cruise schedule have been announced yet.

Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia joined the Carnival Cruise Line in 2023, after finishing her deployment with Costa Cruises in 2019. The ship can accommodate over 4,000 guests, with extended itineraries designed to give passengers more time to explore each destination.

Free onboard activities

Waterworks (waterpark with waterslides, splash rides, a giant tipping water bucket)

Family feud live (classic TV show game with real buzzers, fast money rounds, a cruise-director host)

Serenity Adult-only Retreat (kid-free space with ocean views, loungers, and a bar)

Playlist Productions (musical shows with live singers and dancers, features genres like pop, rock, r&b, and movie soundtracks)

SportsSquare (mini golf, sports courts, a ropes course, jogging track, fitness equipment)

Additional onboard activities