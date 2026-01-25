Barbados featured as key port in Carnival Conquest’s new adults-only sailings

The adults-only sailings by Carnival Cruise Line will extend over the next few months with Barbados being featured as the key port during all of its sailings in 2026.

Barbados: Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line has officially rolled out a new series of adults-only sailings aboard its popular Carnival Conquest cruise and has placed Barbados among the key ports within its Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruise routes.

While sharing the development, the cruise company said that the sailings will be exclusively for adults. It will be casino-focused and invitation based only and will be offered only to eligible guests. The company said that these voyages will pair adults-only departures with extended itineraries which will include scheduled calls at Bridgetown that will further position Barbados within high-value cruise tourism offerings.

The first sailing under this programme departed Miami on January 5, 2026 with over 2,700 passengers onboard. The itinerary will include Barbados alongside several other regional destinations.

A second extended voyage followed on January 17, 2026 with additional calls to Barbados expected through late January and again in August, said the company. This cruise is on a 13-day voyage and will be taking stops in Aruba, Bonaire, St Thomas, Saint Lucia and Barbados.

The cruise line has indicated that the programme blends adults-only casino sailings with family-oriented cruises and it will be reviewed as it continues to develop in the months ahead.

Following the announcement, the officials from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc said that the island nation is expected to benefit economically from each call and will feature increased visitor spending and expanded opportunities for everyone involved in the cruise tourism industry. The longer itineraries are anticipated to encourage passengers to spend more time engaging with local attractions and dine in at local restaurants while also indulging in a numerous cultural experiences.

Meanwhile, Senior Business Development Officer at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Tia Broomes said that the Carnival’s special sailings represent a valuable opportunity for the destination. She added that the targeted nature of the extended adults-only voyages will be appealing travellers seeking immersive onshore experiences and each visit will contribute to the strength of the cruise sector while reinforcing the island’s reputation as a major Southern Caribbean port.

Meanwhile, Carnival’s brand ambassador, John Heald noted that the company is excited to be hosting some additional adults only cruise for this year only. He noted that the availability is very limited and sailings are reserved for guests aged 21 and up.

The Barbados Tourism Authority officials are excited to welcome guests aboard Carnival Conquest and are looking forward to strengthening their relations with the international cruise company.