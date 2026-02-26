Guyana: Teen mother found dead one month after giving birth 

Teenager was found unresponsive at home after relatives, alarmed by her infant's continuous crying, discovered her lying motionless on the bed.

Guyana: A 15-year-old mother from Good Hope, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) in Guyana was found dead on Monday, just one month after giving birth. The incident has left her family in shock and her newborn child without a mother, with everyone grieving the loss of the teenager.

According to the information, the teenager Aleena Preetam was reportedly found unresponsive at her house after relatives became concerned when they heard her infant crying continuously. As they went to check on her, they found the mother lying motionless on the bed.

The deceased, who earlier used to attend the Abram Zuil Secondary School before transferring to another institution and later discontinuing her studies had given birth recently and her family described it as a safe delivery. She along with her baby had returned home shortly after the birth.

The young mother, according to her relatives went to sleep, earlier this week and never woke up. The exact cause of death remains unknown and an investigation has been launched, confirmed the Guyana Police Force.

Family members and residents of the community are still trying to come to terms with the sudden tragedy as they await official medical and police findings.

Following the incident, several locals are taking to Facebook to express their shock and frustration with young girls being impregnated. They are calling out the government of Guyana to look into the situation and find some solution for the same.

A user named Regina Gregory put some light into the situation noting that, “A few days after giving birth, on Republic Day, this tragic situation came to light. I believe the matter was reported to the Welfare Office, the Education Department, and the Child Protection Agency. It was said that the child’s father was imprisoned for having sexual intercourse with her.”

He added that the girl later dropped out of school, adding that, “For many years, she was part of the Sunday School class that I teach. Just last August 2025, she was among the children I took to Vacation Bible School. Shortly after, she said she was not feeling well and never returned to Sunday School. Today, I understand what kept her from coming back to church and from attending school again.”

The post further urged the relevant authorities to please look into this matter urgently and to the Ministry of Health to admit her baby to a medical care facility where the child can be properly examined and given the necessary care to survive and live a healthy life.