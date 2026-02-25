Belize: Couple shot dead near Riverside in Cayo

Belize: Two young adults were shot and killed on a Saturday evening near a riverside swimming area in the Cayo District. The victims have been identified as 23-year old Jermaine Jerrington “Jerry” Ingram from Unitedville and 20-year old Miguela Vanegas of Belmopan.

The couple left the water and went back to the riverside, when they were approached by one or more people and suddenly attacked. It took place sometime after sunset. The motive behind the killing is not yet known, while no arrests have been made yet.

As per the official police reports, officers responded to a call of gunfire near the creek soon after the shooting took place. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that both victims had gunshot injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Stacy Smith, said that the pair had just finished swimming when they were confronted. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the victims may have returned from swimming at a nearby creek when they were accosted,” she stated.

The police have secured the area and are looking for witnesses and evidence in that area and surrounding places. “The area has been canvassed with a view to identify potential witnesses and to obtain video footage which we hope would be of assistance to the investigation,” Smith added

Ingram’s family believe that he was the intended target. His relatives also said that he had been receiving threats which they reported to the authorities. ASP Smith denied receiving any such complaint.

The news of the double murder has shaken the people in Unitedville and Belmopan. This case is the third double murder reported in recent months, following the Hummingbird Highway and Belmopan cases in Belize.