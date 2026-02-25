Saint Lucia: Three killed in minibus crash at Laborie

Emergency teams rushed to the scene after the minibus went off the road, but three passengers died from severe injuries.

Saint Lucia: Three people lost their lives in a fatal road accident involving a vehicle along the Ma Jomel road in Laborie. The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The victims who lost their lives include a male, a female, and a child. Their identities have not been revealed yet.

The local authorities reported that a minibus went off the road and crashed into a precipice. Saint Lucia Fire Service and police were immediately alerted with a call at around 10:07 am. Emergency response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene of the accident.

They performed a rescue operation to get passengers out of the vehicle. The victims had severe injuries from the crash, which also led to their death as determined by the medical examiner at the scene.

As per the police officials, two other people were also injured in the accident. They have not been identified yet. Moreover, the circumstances that may have led to the accident are also not yet known. There is no further information available about the accident as the investigation is still ongoing.

The locals are calling it one of the most tragic traffic incidents of this year, while sharing their condolences for the family and loved ones of the victims. Cheryl Hood said, “My sincere condolences to the families and friends. So sad,” and Jacqueline Nicholas wrote, “Oh my goodness that's so sad. My condolences to their families. We need to get together and pray for peace and unity for our island. Folks love one another and let's live in harmony life is too fragile.”

People are also urging the government to use more safety measures and road safety infrastructure to prevent such accidents in the future. Margarita Charley states, “It's high time. For the government to put barricade in the area that have dangerous corners an precipice. If you care about your people please take care of the dangerous roads that's what they put you'll there for ,stop ignoring the people.”