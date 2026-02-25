Four men shot at Belize Basketball Court

Police in Lake Independence are investigating after a gunman opened fire at a basketball court, injuring four men, with the attack caught on security cameras.

Belize: Four men were shot at a basketball court in Lake Independence on Friday night, February 20, 2026. Police said that a group of men were sitting on the bleachers near the court, when a gunman suddenly appeared from behind the stands and opened fire. The shooting was recorded on security cameras monitored by police.

“What we have learned so far, and I must say that the incident was captured on police surveillance camera, is that those four male persons along with others were on the bleachers in front of the basketball court when a male person emerged from behind the bleachers and went onto the court and fired several shots, which resulted in the aforementioned injuries,” explained Assistant Superintendent of Police, Stacy Smith.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Jahreem “32” Staine, 22-year-old Devon Parham, 27-year-old Anthony Reyes, and 27-year-old Tyrique Westby. All four boys were taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care. No information has been made public on their condition as of now.

ASP Smith further stated that the investigators are monitoring the video footage in detail. “The surveillance camera and the footage there from is being meticulously scrutinized with a view of apprehending these assailants or this assailant,” the officer added.

Police are also preparing to return to court regarding Staine’s bail status. It is known that Staine has had past appearances in court due to violence-related cases and has faced past charges of violence. His bail already includes rules about places he can go and when he is required to be in certain places.

Earlier this month, Staine was released from custody but was again arrested a few days later for breaking his bail terms. He pleaded guilty and was fined, which allowed him to remain free and out of jail.

Police will be asking for stricter bail terms from the Belize High Court, following the shooting incident. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities are asking any witness or people with information to come forward and report to the police.