Guyana: Murder suspect charged within 24 hours in killing of US-based businessman Courtney Evans

The shooting that led to the murder of Courtney Evans allegedly took place at Coomacka Mines Beach while he, his brother Tyrone Evans, and a friend were hanging out.

Guyana: Swift justice comes a day after the murder of a US-based Guyanese Courtney Evans who was reportedly murdered by 28-year-old Joel Harding, construction worker and resident of Coomacka Mines, Upper Demerara River.

Police reports indicate that Harding was arrested on Monday September 1, following the murder of 49-year-old Courtney Evans, a businessman of New York and Coomacka Mines, which happened on August 31 after he was fatally wounded following an altercation.

While socializing at the beach, Courtney Evans’s group of three people allegedly encountered another group consisting of four men and a woman, unknown to them, who were also drinking at the same location they were.

According to police reports the confrontation began between the two groups after the woman who was in the company of four men directed a disparaging remark towards Tyrone. The two groups reportedly began to exchange words back and forth before the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation which left multiple injuries between the two groups.

The alleged physical confrontation left Courtney with several injuries which included wounds to his lower back, head and elbow while the female and her companions escaped the scene in a white coloured minibus. Courtney Evans was later rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed to his injuries while he was receiving treatment.

Three others were injured in the physical altercation including Harding, who had injuries on his left arm and right elbow, Courtney’s 47-year-old brother Tyrone Evans also sustained a forehead injury. While, 28-year-old Evan Herman sustained two head injuries leading him to undergo surgery.

Furthermore, Harding appeared before Magistrate Ruschell Liverpool, on Monday, at the Linden Magistrates’ Court, as charges were read to him with no requirement to plead. The case is set to start on October 20, 2025 for disclosure.