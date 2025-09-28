Dominica-based Captain Abraham leads WINAIR’s 1st-ever all-female flight

Captain highlighted that when women witness others in such roles, it inspires them and instills a sense of accomplishment.

Dominica: Caribbean aviation marks a historic milestone as Windward Island Airways International (WINAIR) operated its first-ever all-female flight on September 24, 2025 with two out of the three female staff operating being from Dominica.

The flight crew in the WINAIR flight linking Sint Maarten with Curaçao and Aruba, consisted of Captain Dannah Abraham, and Alexandra Dupigny, the First Officer, both natives of Dominica with the team also featuring air hostess Kimone Eristhee

'Set your goal, work toward it, and be ready when your time comes,' said Captain Abraham, Dominica's pioneering female ATR captain with WINAIR. Reflecting on her journey, Captain Abraham described the experience as like nothing she's ever felt before, highlighting that it wasn't just about being the first female captain, but also about flying with an all-female crew.

She emphasised that when other women see other women in such roles it only inspires them and gives them a sense of accomplishment.

'If you continue working towards your dream, your time will come, and when it does, you must be ready,' said Captain Abraham. She added that her journey to this milestone took time and dedication, starting her career as a 24-year-old flight attendant and persevering through setbacks as a pilot. After 10 years of determination, she achieved this significant accomplishment.

The WINAIR flight with an all female crew was reportedly welcomed with applause and celebration from passengers, applauding the achievement that the female crew have achieved.

In response, Captain Abraham expressed her gratitude stating that she would like to thank the management at WINAIR, the stations in Aruba and Curaçao, the passengers, and everyone who celebrated this special day with them .

“It symbolizes progress, empowerment, and the remarkable dedication of our women in aviation.” The historic moment was also noted by WINAIR as on behalf of the airlines WINAIR’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Pascalle Wong-A-Foe, who spoke acknowledging the historic moment not only for the all female crew but for the Caribbean as a whole as the event symbolises progress, empowerment, and a remarkable dedication of the Caribbean women in aviation field.

Many applause have poured in from the citizens of Dominica, who took to Facebook to appreciate the achievement of the all female crew flight with one user writing. “Very proud moment for history in the making. You've made us proud. You can achieve anything when you put your mind to it. Keep flying young and beautiful ladies. May God continue his blessings upon all of you. Proud 767 Dominica all the way.”

Dominican singer Asa Batan also appreciated the females and said, “I would like to recognize two outstanding female pilots from the beautiful island of Dominica.”

“A huge thank you to WINAIR for believing in and supporting these amazing women pilots,” he further added.